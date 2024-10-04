UCI rolls out 2025 road calendar with Copenhagen Sprint added to men's and women's WorldTour

Ronde van Drenthe, RideLondon vanish, Tour de Romandie Féminin moves to August

Huge crowds cheer on the riders in Copenhagen in Tour de France 2022
Huge crowds cheer on the riders in Copenhagen in Tour de France 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
The UCI published the majority of the 2025 road calendar this week confirming the addition of a new men's and women's WorldTour event in Denmark called the Copenhagen Sprint.

The Women's WorldTour will remain at 30 events for next season, while the Men's WorldTour will consist of 36 events. Both series begin with the Tour Down Under and run through the Tour of Guangxi.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RaceStart DateEnd DateRanking
Santos Tour Down Under01/17/202501/19/20252.WWT
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Elite Women's Race02/01/2025Row 1 - Cell 2 1.WWT
UAE Tour Women02/06/202502/09/20252.WWT
Omloop Nieuwsblad03/01/2025Row 3 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Strade Bianche Donne03/08/2025Row 4 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio03/16/2025Row 5 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Milano-Sanremo Donne03/22/2025Row 6 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Classic Brugge-De Panne03/27/2025Row 7 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields03/30/2025Row 8 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Ronde van Vlaanderen04/06/2025Row 9 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift04/12/2025Row 10 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition04/20/2025Row 11 - Cell 2 1.WWT
La Flèche Wallonne Féminine04/23/2025Row 12 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes04/27/2025Row 13 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Vuelta España Femenina by Carrefour.es05/05/202505/11/20252.WWT
Itzulia Women05/16/202505/18/20252.WWT
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas05/22/202505/25/20252.WWT
Tour of Britain Women06/05/202506/08/20252.WWT
Tour de Suisse Women06/12/202506/15/20252.WWT
Copenhagen Sprint06/21/2025Row 19 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Giro d'Italia Women07/06/202507/13/20252.WWT
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift07/26/202508/03/20252.WWT
Tour de Romandie Féminin08/15/202508/17/20252.WWT
Tour of Scandinavia08/19/202508/24/20252.WWT
Classic Lorient Agglomération - CERATIZIT08/30/2025Row 24 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Simac Ladies Tour10/07/202510/12/20252.WWT
Tour of Chongming Island10/14/202510/16/20252.WWT
Tour of Guangxi10/19/2025Row 27 - Cell 2 1.WWT
Swipe to scroll horizontally
RaceStart DateEnd DateRanking
Santos Tour Down Under01/21/202501/26/20252.UWT
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race02/02/2025Row 1 - Cell 2 1.UWT
UAE Tour02/17/202502/23/20252.UWT
Omloop Nieuwsblad03/01/2025Row 3 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Strade Bianche03/08/2025Row 4 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Paris-Nice03/09/202503/16/20252.UWT
Tirreno-Adriatico03/10/202503/16/20252.UWT
Milano-Sanremo03/22/2025Row 7 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya03/24/202503/30/20252.UWT
Classic Brugge-De Panne03/26/2025Row 9 - Cell 2 1.UWT
E3 Saxo Classic03/28/2025Row 10 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields03/30/2025Row 11 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre04/02/2025Row 12 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Ronde van Vlaanderen04/06/2025Row 13 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Itzulia Basque Country04/07/202504/12/20252.UWT
Paris-Roubaix04/13/2025Row 15 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Amstel Gold Race04/20/2025Row 16 - Cell 2 1.UWT
La Flèche Wallonne04/23/2025Row 17 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Liège-Bastogne-Liège04/27/2025Row 18 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Tour de Romandie04/29/202505/04/20252.UWT
Eschborn-Frankfurt05/01/2025Row 20 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Giro d'Italia05/09/202506/01/20252.UWT
Critérium du Dauphiné06/08/202506/15/20252.UWT
Tour de Suisse06/15/202506/22/20252.UWT
Copenhagen Sprint06/22/2025Row 24 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Tour de France07/05/202507/27/20252.UWT
Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa08/02/2025Row 26 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Tour de Pologne08/04/202508/10/20252.UWT
BEMER Cyclassics08/17/2025Row 28 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Renewi Tour08/20/202508/24/20252.UWT
La Vuelta Ciclista a España08/23/202509/14/20252.UWT
Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France08/31/2025Row 31 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec09/12/2025Row 32 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal09/14/2025Row 33 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Il Lombardia10/11/2025Row 34 - Cell 2 1.UWT
Gree-Tour of Guangxi10/14/202510/19/20252.UWT
Swipe to scroll horizontally
RaceStart DateEnd DateRankingMen/Women
Women's Down Under Classic01/26/2025Row 0 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana02/05/202502/09/20252.ProM
Vuelta CV Feminas02/09/2025Row 2 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana02/13/202502/16/20252.ProW
Figueira Champions Classic02/16/2025Row 4 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta02/19/202502/23/20252.ProM
Faun-Ardèche Classic03/01/2025Row 6 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne03/02/2025Row 7 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Faun Drome Classic03/02/2025Row 8 - Cell 2 1.ProM
GP Oetingen p/b Lotto03/12/2025Row 9 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Milano - Torino03/19/2025Row 10 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Danilith Nokere Koerse WE03/19/2025Row 11 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Danilith Nokere Koerse03/19/2025Row 12 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut03/20/2025Row 13 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Bredene Koksijde Classic03/21/2025Row 14 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Dwars Door Vlaanderen / A Travers la Flandre04/02/2025Row 15 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Gran Premio Miguel Indurain04/05/2025Row 16 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Scheldeprijs04/09/2025Row 17 - Cell 2 1.ProM
De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne04/18/2025Row 18 - Cell 2 1.ProW
De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne04/18/2025Row 19 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Tour of the Alps04/21/202504/25/20252.ProM
Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkiye04/27/202505/04/20252.ProM
Grand Prix du Morbihan05/10/2025Row 22 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Tro-Bro Léon05/11/2025Row 23 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Classique Dunkerque / Grand prix des Hauts de France05/13/2025Row 24 - Cell 2 1.ProM
4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France05/14/202505/18/20252.ProM
Navarra Women's Elite Classic05/14/2025Row 26 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Tour de Hongrie05/14/202505/18/20252.ProM
Veenendaal - Veenendaal05/23/2025Row 28 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Boucles de la Mayenne - Crédit Mutuel05/29/202506/01/20252.ProM
Brussels Cycling Classic06/08/2025Row 30 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Duracell Dwars door het Hageland06/14/2025Row 31 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Internationale LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour06/17/202506/22/20252.ProW
CIC - Mont Ventoux06/17/2025Row 33 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Baloise Belgium Tour06/18/202506/22/20252.ProM
Tour of Magnificent Qinghai07/06/202507/13/20252.ProM
Ethias-Tour de Wallonie07/26/202507/30/20252.ProM
Vuelta a Burgos08/05/202508/09/20252.ProM
PostNord Tour of Denmark08/12/202508/16/20252.ProM
Circuit Franco-Belge08/15/2025Row 39 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Lidl Deutschland Tour08/20/202508/24/20252.ProM
GP Industria & Artigianato09/07/2025Row 41 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Gran Premio città di Peccioli - Coppa Sabatini09/11/2025Row 42 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Women's Cycling Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region09/14/2025Row 43 - Cell 2 1.ProW
GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord09/14/2025Row 44 - Cell 2 1.ProM
La Choralis Fourmies Féminine09/14/2025Row 45 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Skoda Tour de Luxembourg09/17/202509/21/20252.ProM
Grand Prix de Wallonie09/17/2025Row 47 - Cell 2 1.ProM
SUPER 8 Classic09/20/2025Row 48 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi09/29/202510/06/20242.ProM
Sparkassen Münsterland Giro10/03/2025Row 50 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite10/04/2025Row 51 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Coppa Bernocchi - GP Banco BPM10/06/2025Row 52 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Tre Valli Varesine10/07/2025Row 53 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race10/07/2025Row 54 - Cell 2 1.ProW
Gran Piemonte10/09/2025Row 55 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Paris - Tours Elite10/12/2025Row 56 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Giro del Veneto10/15/2025Row 57 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Utsunomiya Japan Cup Road Race10/19/2025Row 58 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar10/19/2025Row 59 - Cell 2 1.ProM
Veneto Classic10/19/2025Row 60 - Cell 2 1.ProM

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.