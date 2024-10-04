UCI rolls out 2025 road calendar with Copenhagen Sprint added to men's and women's WorldTour

The UCI published the majority of the 2025 road calendar this week confirming the addition of a new men's and women's WorldTour event in Denmark called the Copenhagen Sprint.

The Women's WorldTour will remain at 30 events for next season, while the Men's WorldTour will consist of 36 events. Both series begin with the Tour Down Under and run through the Tour of Guangxi.

The new Copenhagen Sprint events will take place on June 21, 2025, with a 160-kilometre race from the Viking Museum in Roskilde to the National Gallery of Denmark in Copenhagen with three local 10km circuits for women and on June 22 there will be a 230km route with five local circuits for men.

The addition makes up for the loss of the Ronde van Drenthe and the lead-up Drentse 8 van Westerveld event. The organisers announced in July they would end after 65 years. The area will still host a charity recreational cycling event, but the pro race ended due to the loss of police escorts, increased regulatory restrictions and rising costs.

The Women's WorldTour also lost the RideLondon Classique, which was cancelled after the UCI moved its date from late May to early June because of a conflict with the Vuelta a Burgos Femeninas.

The women's Tour de Romandie has been reduced to three days and will be held from August 15-17 rather than in September, lining the race up with the Tour of Scandinavia, which is due to return to the Women's WorldTour after being postponed this year, from August 19 to 24.

Other changes to the calendar include a shift in the Spring Classics, with the men's and women's Brabantse Pijl being shifted from the Wednesday before the Amstel Gold Race to Friday, April 18.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next year's edition of the Amstel Gold Race marks the first year it will be organised by Flanders Classics, which also puts on Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders, Scheldeprijs, Ronde van Limburg and Brabantse Pijl.

The UCI ProSeries expanded to include the Women's Down Under Classic one-day race on January 26, previously a criterium, the Vuelta CV Femeninas, GP Oetingen, and women's Veenendaal-Veenendaal - all previously ranked 1.1,

The 4 Days of Dunkirk (4 Jours de Dunkerque) has been split into a one-day ProSeries Classique Dunquerke on May 13 before a five-day ProSeries stage race.

2025 Women's WorldTour calendar

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Start Date End Date Ranking Santos Tour Down Under 01/17/2025 01/19/2025 2.WWT Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Elite Women's Race 02/01/2025 Row 1 - Cell 2 1.WWT UAE Tour Women 02/06/2025 02/09/2025 2.WWT Omloop Nieuwsblad 03/01/2025 Row 3 - Cell 2 1.WWT Strade Bianche Donne 03/08/2025 Row 4 - Cell 2 1.WWT Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 03/16/2025 Row 5 - Cell 2 1.WWT Milano-Sanremo Donne 03/22/2025 Row 6 - Cell 2 1.WWT Classic Brugge-De Panne 03/27/2025 Row 7 - Cell 2 1.WWT Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 03/30/2025 Row 8 - Cell 2 1.WWT Ronde van Vlaanderen 04/06/2025 Row 9 - Cell 2 1.WWT Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift 04/12/2025 Row 10 - Cell 2 1.WWT Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 04/20/2025 Row 11 - Cell 2 1.WWT La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 04/23/2025 Row 12 - Cell 2 1.WWT Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 04/27/2025 Row 13 - Cell 2 1.WWT Vuelta España Femenina by Carrefour.es 05/05/2025 05/11/2025 2.WWT Itzulia Women 05/16/2025 05/18/2025 2.WWT Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 05/22/2025 05/25/2025 2.WWT Tour of Britain Women 06/05/2025 06/08/2025 2.WWT Tour de Suisse Women 06/12/2025 06/15/2025 2.WWT Copenhagen Sprint 06/21/2025 Row 19 - Cell 2 1.WWT Giro d'Italia Women 07/06/2025 07/13/2025 2.WWT Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 07/26/2025 08/03/2025 2.WWT Tour de Romandie Féminin 08/15/2025 08/17/2025 2.WWT Tour of Scandinavia 08/19/2025 08/24/2025 2.WWT Classic Lorient Agglomération - CERATIZIT 08/30/2025 Row 24 - Cell 2 1.WWT Simac Ladies Tour 10/07/2025 10/12/2025 2.WWT Tour of Chongming Island 10/14/2025 10/16/2025 2.WWT Tour of Guangxi 10/19/2025 Row 27 - Cell 2 1.WWT

2025 WorldTour calendar

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Start Date End Date Ranking Santos Tour Down Under 01/21/2025 01/26/2025 2.UWT Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 02/02/2025 Row 1 - Cell 2 1.UWT UAE Tour 02/17/2025 02/23/2025 2.UWT Omloop Nieuwsblad 03/01/2025 Row 3 - Cell 2 1.UWT Strade Bianche 03/08/2025 Row 4 - Cell 2 1.UWT Paris-Nice 03/09/2025 03/16/2025 2.UWT Tirreno-Adriatico 03/10/2025 03/16/2025 2.UWT Milano-Sanremo 03/22/2025 Row 7 - Cell 2 1.UWT Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 03/24/2025 03/30/2025 2.UWT Classic Brugge-De Panne 03/26/2025 Row 9 - Cell 2 1.UWT E3 Saxo Classic 03/28/2025 Row 10 - Cell 2 1.UWT Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields 03/30/2025 Row 11 - Cell 2 1.UWT Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre 04/02/2025 Row 12 - Cell 2 1.UWT Ronde van Vlaanderen 04/06/2025 Row 13 - Cell 2 1.UWT Itzulia Basque Country 04/07/2025 04/12/2025 2.UWT Paris-Roubaix 04/13/2025 Row 15 - Cell 2 1.UWT Amstel Gold Race 04/20/2025 Row 16 - Cell 2 1.UWT La Flèche Wallonne 04/23/2025 Row 17 - Cell 2 1.UWT Liège-Bastogne-Liège 04/27/2025 Row 18 - Cell 2 1.UWT Tour de Romandie 04/29/2025 05/04/2025 2.UWT Eschborn-Frankfurt 05/01/2025 Row 20 - Cell 2 1.UWT Giro d'Italia 05/09/2025 06/01/2025 2.UWT Critérium du Dauphiné 06/08/2025 06/15/2025 2.UWT Tour de Suisse 06/15/2025 06/22/2025 2.UWT Copenhagen Sprint 06/22/2025 Row 24 - Cell 2 1.UWT Tour de France 07/05/2025 07/27/2025 2.UWT Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 08/02/2025 Row 26 - Cell 2 1.UWT Tour de Pologne 08/04/2025 08/10/2025 2.UWT BEMER Cyclassics 08/17/2025 Row 28 - Cell 2 1.UWT Renewi Tour 08/20/2025 08/24/2025 2.UWT La Vuelta Ciclista a España 08/23/2025 09/14/2025 2.UWT Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 08/31/2025 Row 31 - Cell 2 1.UWT Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 09/12/2025 Row 32 - Cell 2 1.UWT Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 09/14/2025 Row 33 - Cell 2 1.UWT Il Lombardia 10/11/2025 Row 34 - Cell 2 1.UWT Gree-Tour of Guangxi 10/14/2025 10/19/2025 2.UWT

2025 ProSeries Calendar