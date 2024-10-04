UCI rolls out 2025 road calendar with Copenhagen Sprint added to men's and women's WorldTour
Ronde van Drenthe, RideLondon vanish, Tour de Romandie Féminin moves to August
The UCI published the majority of the 2025 road calendar this week confirming the addition of a new men's and women's WorldTour event in Denmark called the Copenhagen Sprint.
The Women's WorldTour will remain at 30 events for next season, while the Men's WorldTour will consist of 36 events. Both series begin with the Tour Down Under and run through the Tour of Guangxi.
The new Copenhagen Sprint events will take place on June 21, 2025, with a 160-kilometre race from the Viking Museum in Roskilde to the National Gallery of Denmark in Copenhagen with three local 10km circuits for women and on June 22 there will be a 230km route with five local circuits for men.
The addition makes up for the loss of the Ronde van Drenthe and the lead-up Drentse 8 van Westerveld event. The organisers announced in July they would end after 65 years. The area will still host a charity recreational cycling event, but the pro race ended due to the loss of police escorts, increased regulatory restrictions and rising costs.
The Women's WorldTour also lost the RideLondon Classique, which was cancelled after the UCI moved its date from late May to early June because of a conflict with the Vuelta a Burgos Femeninas.
The women's Tour de Romandie has been reduced to three days and will be held from August 15-17 rather than in September, lining the race up with the Tour of Scandinavia, which is due to return to the Women's WorldTour after being postponed this year, from August 19 to 24.
Other changes to the calendar include a shift in the Spring Classics, with the men's and women's Brabantse Pijl being shifted from the Wednesday before the Amstel Gold Race to Friday, April 18.
Next year's edition of the Amstel Gold Race marks the first year it will be organised by Flanders Classics, which also puts on Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders, Scheldeprijs, Ronde van Limburg and Brabantse Pijl.
The UCI ProSeries expanded to include the Women's Down Under Classic one-day race on January 26, previously a criterium, the Vuelta CV Femeninas, GP Oetingen, and women's Veenendaal-Veenendaal - all previously ranked 1.1,
The 4 Days of Dunkirk (4 Jours de Dunkerque) has been split into a one-day ProSeries Classique Dunquerke on May 13 before a five-day ProSeries stage race.
2025 Women's WorldTour calendar
|Race
|Start Date
|End Date
|Ranking
|Santos Tour Down Under
|01/17/2025
|01/19/2025
|2.WWT
|Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Elite Women's Race
|02/01/2025
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|UAE Tour Women
|02/06/2025
|02/09/2025
|2.WWT
|Omloop Nieuwsblad
|03/01/2025
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Strade Bianche Donne
|03/08/2025
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio
|03/16/2025
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Milano-Sanremo Donne
|03/22/2025
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Classic Brugge-De Panne
|03/27/2025
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields
|03/30/2025
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Ronde van Vlaanderen
|04/06/2025
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift
|04/12/2025
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
|04/20/2025
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
|04/23/2025
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
|04/27/2025
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Vuelta España Femenina by Carrefour.es
|05/05/2025
|05/11/2025
|2.WWT
|Itzulia Women
|05/16/2025
|05/18/2025
|2.WWT
|Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
|05/22/2025
|05/25/2025
|2.WWT
|Tour of Britain Women
|06/05/2025
|06/08/2025
|2.WWT
|Tour de Suisse Women
|06/12/2025
|06/15/2025
|2.WWT
|Copenhagen Sprint
|06/21/2025
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Giro d'Italia Women
|07/06/2025
|07/13/2025
|2.WWT
|Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
|07/26/2025
|08/03/2025
|2.WWT
|Tour de Romandie Féminin
|08/15/2025
|08/17/2025
|2.WWT
|Tour of Scandinavia
|08/19/2025
|08/24/2025
|2.WWT
|Classic Lorient Agglomération - CERATIZIT
|08/30/2025
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
|Simac Ladies Tour
|10/07/2025
|10/12/2025
|2.WWT
|Tour of Chongming Island
|10/14/2025
|10/16/2025
|2.WWT
|Tour of Guangxi
|10/19/2025
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|1.WWT
2025 WorldTour calendar
|Race
|Start Date
|End Date
|Ranking
|Santos Tour Down Under
|01/21/2025
|01/26/2025
|2.UWT
|Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
|02/02/2025
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|UAE Tour
|02/17/2025
|02/23/2025
|2.UWT
|Omloop Nieuwsblad
|03/01/2025
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Strade Bianche
|03/08/2025
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Paris-Nice
|03/09/2025
|03/16/2025
|2.UWT
|Tirreno-Adriatico
|03/10/2025
|03/16/2025
|2.UWT
|Milano-Sanremo
|03/22/2025
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
|03/24/2025
|03/30/2025
|2.UWT
|Classic Brugge-De Panne
|03/26/2025
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|E3 Saxo Classic
|03/28/2025
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields
|03/30/2025
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre
|04/02/2025
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Ronde van Vlaanderen
|04/06/2025
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Itzulia Basque Country
|04/07/2025
|04/12/2025
|2.UWT
|Paris-Roubaix
|04/13/2025
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Amstel Gold Race
|04/20/2025
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|La Flèche Wallonne
|04/23/2025
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège
|04/27/2025
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Tour de Romandie
|04/29/2025
|05/04/2025
|2.UWT
|Eschborn-Frankfurt
|05/01/2025
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Giro d'Italia
|05/09/2025
|06/01/2025
|2.UWT
|Critérium du Dauphiné
|06/08/2025
|06/15/2025
|2.UWT
|Tour de Suisse
|06/15/2025
|06/22/2025
|2.UWT
|Copenhagen Sprint
|06/22/2025
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Tour de France
|07/05/2025
|07/27/2025
|2.UWT
|Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa
|08/02/2025
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Tour de Pologne
|08/04/2025
|08/10/2025
|2.UWT
|BEMER Cyclassics
|08/17/2025
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Renewi Tour
|08/20/2025
|08/24/2025
|2.UWT
|La Vuelta Ciclista a España
|08/23/2025
|09/14/2025
|2.UWT
|Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France
|08/31/2025
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
|09/12/2025
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal
|09/14/2025
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Il Lombardia
|10/11/2025
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|1.UWT
|Gree-Tour of Guangxi
|10/14/2025
|10/19/2025
|2.UWT
2025 ProSeries Calendar
|Race
|Start Date
|End Date
|Ranking
|Men/Women
|Women's Down Under Classic
|01/26/2025
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
|02/05/2025
|02/09/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Vuelta CV Feminas
|02/09/2025
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana
|02/13/2025
|02/16/2025
|2.Pro
|W
|Figueira Champions Classic
|02/16/2025
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta
|02/19/2025
|02/23/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Faun-Ardèche Classic
|03/01/2025
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne
|03/02/2025
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Faun Drome Classic
|03/02/2025
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|GP Oetingen p/b Lotto
|03/12/2025
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Milano - Torino
|03/19/2025
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Danilith Nokere Koerse WE
|03/19/2025
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Danilith Nokere Koerse
|03/19/2025
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut
|03/20/2025
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Bredene Koksijde Classic
|03/21/2025
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Dwars Door Vlaanderen / A Travers la Flandre
|04/02/2025
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Gran Premio Miguel Indurain
|04/05/2025
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Scheldeprijs
|04/09/2025
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne
|04/18/2025
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne
|04/18/2025
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Tour of the Alps
|04/21/2025
|04/25/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkiye
|04/27/2025
|05/04/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Grand Prix du Morbihan
|05/10/2025
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Tro-Bro Léon
|05/11/2025
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Classique Dunkerque / Grand prix des Hauts de France
|05/13/2025
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France
|05/14/2025
|05/18/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Navarra Women's Elite Classic
|05/14/2025
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Tour de Hongrie
|05/14/2025
|05/18/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Veenendaal - Veenendaal
|05/23/2025
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Boucles de la Mayenne - Crédit Mutuel
|05/29/2025
|06/01/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Brussels Cycling Classic
|06/08/2025
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Duracell Dwars door het Hageland
|06/14/2025
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Internationale LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour
|06/17/2025
|06/22/2025
|2.Pro
|W
|CIC - Mont Ventoux
|06/17/2025
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Baloise Belgium Tour
|06/18/2025
|06/22/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Tour of Magnificent Qinghai
|07/06/2025
|07/13/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Ethias-Tour de Wallonie
|07/26/2025
|07/30/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Vuelta a Burgos
|08/05/2025
|08/09/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|PostNord Tour of Denmark
|08/12/2025
|08/16/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Circuit Franco-Belge
|08/15/2025
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Lidl Deutschland Tour
|08/20/2025
|08/24/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|GP Industria & Artigianato
|09/07/2025
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Gran Premio città di Peccioli - Coppa Sabatini
|09/11/2025
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Women's Cycling Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region
|09/14/2025
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord
|09/14/2025
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|La Choralis Fourmies Féminine
|09/14/2025
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Skoda Tour de Luxembourg
|09/17/2025
|09/21/2025
|2.Pro
|M
|Grand Prix de Wallonie
|09/17/2025
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|SUPER 8 Classic
|09/20/2025
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi
|09/29/2025
|10/06/2024
|2.Pro
|M
|Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
|10/03/2025
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite
|10/04/2025
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Coppa Bernocchi - GP Banco BPM
|10/06/2025
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Tre Valli Varesine
|10/07/2025
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race
|10/07/2025
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|W
|Gran Piemonte
|10/09/2025
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Paris - Tours Elite
|10/12/2025
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Giro del Veneto
|10/15/2025
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Utsunomiya Japan Cup Road Race
|10/19/2025
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar
|10/19/2025
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
|Veneto Classic
|10/19/2025
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|1.Pro
|M
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.