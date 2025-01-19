'I will certainly not cut back on my calendar' – Van Empel committed to future in cyclocross after 10th win of season

World champion targeting third title as season-end looms ahead of 2025 road debut at Milan-San Remo

Fem van Empel: I will certainly not cut back on my cyclocross calendar, because I think 'cross is far too beautiful. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning women's world cyclocross champion Fem van Empel says that she will not reduce her cyclocross calendar to boost her road ambitions.

The 22-year-old took a 10th cyclocross win of the season at the World Cup round in Benidorm on Sunday, beating Lucinda Brand to victory after a tense and thrilling race on the Costa Blanca.

