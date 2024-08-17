'I wasn’t supposed to race here' - Called up as a reserve, Ghekiere's 'dream' Tour de France Femmes day almost didn't happen

By
published

‘She's very determined and a hard-working person, I don’t think anyone deserves this more than her' says teammate Gigante

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE AUGUST 17 Justine Ghekiere of Belgium and AG Insurance Soudal Team celebrates at podium as Polka dot Mountain Jersey winner during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 7 a 1664km stage from Champagnole to Le Grand Bornand 1265m UCIWWT on August 17 2024 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance Soudal) was all smiles on the podium after winning stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just weeks before netting the biggest win of her career on stage 7, Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) wasn’t even meant to be at the Tour de France Femmes. But after being called up as a reserve, she grabbed the opportunity with both hands in stunning solo fashion no less, on the first real mountain day and, fittingly, as the current Queen of the Mountains.

The emotions burst out at the finish line for Ghekiere in Chinaillon after what was previously a dream materialised into reality after four hours and 26 minutes of all-out racing in the day’s breakaway, Ghekiere falling to the ground and the tears flooding out as she embraced her soigneur. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.