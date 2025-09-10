'I sacrificed the stage' - Tom Pidcock says podium now top target at Vuelta a España's final week

By published

Briton races conservatively on Alto de El Morredero, finally claiming second

Tom Pidcock on stage 17 at the Vuelta a España
Tom Pidcock on stage 17 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock is famous for his blisteringly fast late accelerations on summit finishes, and the Q36.5 certainly was able to produce a memorable turn of speed at the summit of Alto de El Morredero in the Vuelta a España on Wednesday.

However, with Guilio Pellizzari (Red-Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) already 16 seconds up the road at the finish after a late attack, TV cameras certainly showed Pidcock blazing round the final right-hand bend at the summit - but the stage victory remained out of reach.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

