‘I live from goal to goal’ – Demi Vollering puts trio of wins in sight at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

Heading into La Vuelta Femenina at the end of April, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) hadn't yet celebrated a victory in 2024 but that soon changed. Now, less than three weeks along the Dutch rider is walking into Vuelta a Burgos Féminas with three stage wins and two overall victories in hand, and perhaps another on the way.

“It's nice that in the Spanish block I opened my victory counter in 2024. In the spring it was often 'just off' for the win, so this is kind of a relief. I knew I had to stay patient. Hard work is always rewarded. Only you don't know when, so it's important to stay calm," said Vollering who after claiming red at La Vuelta Femenina also won Itzulia Women with a long solo effort on the final stage.

“These victories in Spain do provide some relief somewhere. I knew my condition was good, but the confirmation only comes when you win. Now I'm riding more relaxed again. However, you are only as good as your last race, so of course in the Tour of Burgos I will go for the overall victory again.”

Vollering is defending champion at the four-day Vuelta a Burgos after last year clinching the win on the final stage and is heading into the 2024 edition on Thursday May 16 as a clear-cut favourite to once again claim victory at the race and therefore deliver a clean sweep of the trio of Spanish Women's WorldTour stage races.

“I'm not so concerned with that. Tour of Burgos normally always suits me. Only the course has changed," said Vollering. "The tough final climb to Lagunas de Neila is no longer in the final stage. Instead, there are two climbing stages. I'm already looking forward to those, but ... I live from goal to goal."

"And that is first Thursday hopefully piloting Lorena Wiebes perfectly to stage win. I hope for a successful Tour of Burgos with as many successes as possible for Team SD Worx-Protime.”

Alongside Vollering and Wiebes – who won two stages of the race last year – Marlen Reusser, Femke Gerritse, Marie Schreiber and Femke Markus will be on the start line for the squad. They will have to contend with potential overall rivals including last year's runner-up Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek), Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) , Silvia Persico (UAE Team Emirates) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez).

Vollering – who said she gives herself a day to celebrate or mourn a victory or defeat before moving on – may have made it clear the aim is to bank another day of celebrations once the race finished on May 19 but made it clear that the current races are stepping stones along the way to the bigger goals of the season.

"The fact that I managed to win this Tour of the Basque Country (Itzulia) with a 30-kilometer solo in the final stage is very special," said Vollering. "That was a good test for myself. You go into a kind of time trial mode pretty quickly and are mega focused on your bike during such a solo.

"I hope I get to compete in time trial at the Olympics. I don't know yet if I will be selected, so I hope I scored extra points with this solo. The Olympics and the Tour de France Femmes are my main goals this season.”