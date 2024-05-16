‘I live from goal to goal’ – Demi Vollering puts trio of wins in sight at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

SD Worx-Protime rider targets another Spanish victory but keeps eyes on main prize – Olympics, Tour de France Femmes

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN MAY 12 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime competes in the breakaway during the 3rd Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1149km stage from San Sebastian to San Sebastian UCIWWT on May 12 2024 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) on a stage 3 solo that secured overall victory at Itzulia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into La Vuelta Femenina at the end of April, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) hadn't yet celebrated a victory in 2024 but that soon changed. Now, less than three weeks along the Dutch rider is walking into Vuelta a Burgos Féminas with three stage wins and two overall victories in hand, and perhaps another on the way.

“It's nice that in the Spanish block I opened my victory counter in 2024. In the spring it was often 'just off' for the win, so this is kind of a relief. I knew I had to stay patient. Hard work is always rewarded. Only you don't know when, so it's important to stay calm," said Vollering who after claiming red at La Vuelta Femenina also won Itzulia Women with a long solo effort on the final stage.

