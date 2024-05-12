'I improvised' - Giro d’Italia stage winner Olav Kooij uses instinct to claim breakthrough first Grand Tour victory

Despite missing leadout man Christophe Laporte, Kooij outsprints local favourite Jonathan Milan

To describe Olav Kooij’s Giro d’Italia bunch sprint victory at Naples as ‘hard fought’ would surely be something of an understatement, with the Visma-Lease A Bike fastman taking a narrow but convincing triumph ahead of Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) on a day anything but certain to be resolved by a mass dash for the line.

Being bereft of a leadout man following Christophe Laporte’s abandon earlier this week was just one of the challenges facing Kooij on stage 9, as a series of late attacks by punchy riders of the calibre of Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) on a late chain of hills tested the sprint teams capacity to control affairs to the limit.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.