Giro d’Italia maglia rosa Tadej Pogačar defends Naples leadout for Juan Sebastian Molano

By
published

'He’s a friend, he’s a teammate and he’s a sprinter' says race leader

Tadej Pogačar during stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogačar during stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is growing far from unusual to see Giro d’Italia leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) close to the front positions in the peloton in the finale of this year’s flat stages, in a clear bid to stay out of trouble.  But to shift from that strategy to actually acting as a leadout, as the Slovenian star did on Sunday’s reduced mass sprint into Naples, initially had quite a few puzzled race commentators scratching their heads at Pogačar’s mixing it with the fast men.

Minutes after the finish, though, Pogačar provided the answer himself - that he was acting as a leadout man for Vuelta a España stage winner and teammate Juan Sebastian Molano, who placed third in the sprint behind Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike) and second-placed Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.