'I found the percentages I was looking for' - Van der Poel impressed by Ganna, Pedersen and Pogačar, nears top shape for Milan-San Remo

Despite not winning a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico last week, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will enter the first Monument of the season at Milan-San Remo on Saturday with a solid week of tough racing in Italy under his belt.

Van der Poel believes he has sharpened the tools more than enough in his second race of the season, after debuting in 2025 with a win at Ename Samyn Classic, scoring a third place and second place finish on stages 4 and 5.

The Dutchman is eyeing a second title at La Classicisima to add to his 2023 victory, and for Alpecin-Deceuninck's third Milan-San Remo win in a row, after helping bring back attacks on the Via Roma for eventual winner Jasper Philipsen at last season's race.

"Of course, I would have liked to win a stage. But I still feel healthy and that would have been a victory in this weather anyway. I had a few good days last week. This is what I needed towards the classics," Van der Poel told Nieuwsblad and reporters before stage 7, after lighting up the racing several times at the Race of the Two Seas.

"The only pity is that I couldn't win a stage. That wouldn't have changed much for Milan-San Remo, but I would have liked to win anyway.

"I have also found the percentages I was looking for. This was simply a very good week. And I repeat: I have stayed healthy. With a view to the Classics, that was perhaps the most important thing."

Van der Poel has headed home from Italy to Belgium for the week ahead of the race, opting not to recon the Poggio as he has in previous years. With the work done at Tirreno, he's trying not to overdo it before the near-300km and likely six-and-a-half-hour test in the saddle that awaits him.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Every monument is important to me. I know what I still have to do this week to be good on Saturday," said Van der Poel.

"Rest but at the same time give the body some stimulation. Yes, I will return to Belgium. I will probably get my gravel bike out a few times. Will I explore the Poggio this week? No, not this time. I think I have seen enough of the Poggio in recent years."

Milan-San Remo was Van der Poel's first race of the season in 2024, with his 2025 build-up closer resembling how he approached the Italian Monument when he won it two years ago, albeit with an appearance at Strade Bianche instead of Le Samyn.

Defending champion Philipsen will, of course, be one of the favourites for the race alongside the former world champion, however, Van der Poel assured that their tactics will be the same.

"You should not conclude from that that I am the clear leader this time. We started with the same idea as last year and that worked," he said.

"A lot will depend on how we feel. Last year we proved that we can switch very quickly, even in a hectic final. The weather conditions will also determine a lot. If we have a headwind on the Cipressa, then I don't think the final will break open early."

Van der Poel has also been keeping a close eye on the racing and his rivals, singling out a rider he raced against at Tirreno-Adriatico, one who was on form at Paris-Nice and another who is the current odds on favourite to win on Saturday as key rivals.

"I didn’t see many surprises. Saturday will be between the established names again," said Van der Poel. "[Filippo] Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) has proven once again that he will be one of the top favourites, in Paris-Nice I saw that [Mads] Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) is in very good shape. And then of course there is [Tadej] Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who is currently at home."

Milan-San Remo is famously known as the easiest Monument to finish but the hardest to win, shown best in the fact that no rider has won it in back-to-back years since Erik Zabel in 2001, but Van der Poel is confident that he's nearing the shape to take victory again.