'I found it hard to accept' - Remco Evenepoel reflects on the mental challenges of being sidelined due to injury

'I can count myself lucky that I got this injury in December' says Olympic champion, with 36 days until return to racing

Evenepoel last raced at Il Lombardia in October 2024
Evenepoel last raced at Il Lombardia in October 2024

With 36 days to go until he returns to competition, Remco Evenpoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has reflected on the mental difficulties of being sidelined with injury for nearly four months, but counts himself "lucky that I got this injury in December."

The Olympic champion has been working back into shape after he was left with a fractured rib, shoulder blade and hand when he was doored by a postal worker's vehicle and crashed, just as he was returning to structured training ahead of the 2025 season. 

