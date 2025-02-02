'Getting there very slowly but surely' - Remco Evenepoel makes progress in recovery with first outdoor ride since crash

By
published

Belgian star records 131km of activity across weekend, looks on track for planned return in April

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has finally got back to riding outside two months after sustaining several injuries from a collision with a vehicle that suddenly opened a door in front of him in December.

The Olympic champion suffered fractures to his ribs, hand and shoulder blade, alongside dislocating his collarbone, which caused nerve damage in his shoulder, prolonging his recovery. This majorly derailed his preparations for the 2025 season and saw him off the bike for over six weeks, only getting back on the rollers midway through January.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.