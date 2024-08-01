'I don't feel the tension' - Lorena Wiebes ready to sprint for gold in Olympic debut

By
published

'You can’t just have a plan A. We have to have multiple plans' says Dutch rider, the team in Paris with several cards to play in Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos and Ellen Van Dijk

Lorena Wiebes
Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes has arrived in Paris and will compete in her first Olympic Games as the leader of the Dutch team in the women's road race on August 4. 

Wiebes is considered the fastest sprinter in women's road cycling, but she has also transformed herself into a powerful climber in recent years. This has made her a favourite to win the gold medal, but she says she is heading into this weekend relaxed about her prospects.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.