'I didn’t really know who I was outside of racing anymore' – Fem van Empel to pin on a number again at La Choralis Fourmies but cyclocross focus fuels return of three-time world champion

When Fem van Empel announced in March that she would be a taking a break from racing as the best step for her mental health and well-being, there was no time frame or path outlined toward the long term goal of "coming back stronger" –with the time for recovery also offering an opportunity to consider the best path forward.

Six months later, what that looks like has now been revealed. The return to racing will be on the road on Sunday at La Choralis Fourmies, however, the three-time cyclocross world champion has decided it is the discipline where she wears the rainbow stripes that is going to be her focus. Llining up in France is just a means to regain her race rhythm as the 23-year-old will be letting go of road racing where she had taken on a substantial calendar with Visma-Lease a Bike through 2023 and 2024 before stepping away after taking on just Strade Bianche and Trofeo Alfredo Binda early this season.

“My motivation and enjoyment on the road were less strong than for cyclocross," said Van Empel in a media release from Visma-Lease a Bike, where the rider is contracted to through to the end of 2027. "Once I made the choice, it immediately felt right. I fully stand behind my decision.”

“What I enjoy the most is the constant variety," said Van Empel of her chosen discipline. "No race is ever the same: everything is constantly changing. That makes it both challenging and beautiful. You have to be very flexible, switch quickly, and keep making decisions throughout the race. In cyclocross, I have more control over how the race unfolds, and that really suits me.”

There are a number of women in the road peloton that race across disciplines at the highest level, fellow podium placers at this year's cyclocross World Championships Lucinda Brand and Puck Peterse being just two examples while Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Marianne Vos is another. There is, however, no question that it can be a challenging juggle as the off-season of road racing does not result in some much needed time to ease off but instead a packed calendar in the mud, rain and sometimes even snow of the winter sport.

The decision to keep the attention on cyclocross should leave the Dutch rider who started racing at eight more time to focus on things outside the sport after confessing that there was a point where, “I didn’t really know who I was outside of racing anymore.”

That, however, has changed through the last six months, when she said the team gave her the peace of mind and freedom to set her own course so she could ultimately follow the path that gave her most joy.

“I’ve learned to value myself more as a person, independent of results. In the end, I’ve mostly found myself again and that makes me very happy," said Van Empel.

The UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup calendar begins on November 23 at Tabor, running through to Hoogerheide on Saturday January 25 while the elite women's World Championships, where Van Empel will be targeting a fourth title in a row, will be held in Hulst on Saturday January 31.

“The most important thing is that I’m incredibly excited," said Van Empel. "I’m just going to dive in and do what I love most.”