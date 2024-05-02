Hutchinson’s new ‘fastest gravel tyre on the market’ only comes in one size

By Will Jones
published

Semi-slick tyre also comes in more protective option for those who aren’t racing

New Hutchinson Caracal Tyre
(Image credit: Hutchinson)

As with gravel bikes, so gravel tyres are diverging fast into ‘race’ and ‘normal’. Today Hutchinson throws its hat into the speedy end of the market with its new Caracal tyre, the ‘race’ version of which it claims is the fastest gravel tyre on the market, according to independent testing. 

As you might expect for a gravel tyre with such speedy claims, both the Caracal and the Caracal Race feature a totally slick centre, with progressively larger sidewall knobs to provide some modicum of bite in the corners.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael