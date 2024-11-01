Hunt starts the Black Friday madness early with up to 35% off selected road wheelsets

Black Friday is here, yes you read that correctly. It's only the 1st of November, but Hunt has dropped its best Black Friday wheelset deals early, in what it is calling its 'Biggest Sale of the Year'.

With savings of up to 35% off across its range of highly rated wheels, there are solid discounts to be grabbed on some of the best road bike wheels around – like the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset carrying a $574.75 discount or the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheelset with a $548.70 reduction.

I've highlighted a few of the best deals from Hunt below and the UK wheel brand says “You're not going to see deals like this any time soon." Hunt also has limited stock on the majority of these wheel deals, so we suggest if a particular set is on your shopping list – grab them fast.

Hunt road wheelset deals

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset: Were $1,829, now $1,280.30

Save 30% The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes to further reduce weight and increase lateral responsiveness. The wind tunnel designed 25mm wide/32mm deep Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through wind, saving seconds up and down.

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Were $1379, now $896.35

Save 35% The Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist wheelset is a mid-depth, lightweight all-round road wheelset weighing in at a claimed 1,466g. The wide, blunt profile of the Aerodynamicist is designed to reduce drag and has been used by riders of Team Coop-Hitec at the Tour de France Femmes.

Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Were $1399, now $979.30

Save 30% The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheelset benefits from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and delivers tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough (1,524g) to tackle climbs, and stable enough to manage crosswinds. They feature a hooked & ETRTO-compliant tubeless-ready rim, designed for full clincher tyres and the best tubeless tyres.

Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL Wheelset: Were $749, now $524.30

Save 30% The highlight of the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL is its aerodynamically optimized alloy rims. Using the brand's years of wind tunnel research, Hunt claims they are one of the fastest alloy disc-brake wheelsets available. They also have updated Sprint SL hubs which reduce weight and give quick 7.5 degree engagement and reliability.

The actual Black Friday weekend runs from the 29th of November until Cyber Monday on the 1st of December. The Cyclingnews team will be bringing you all the best cycling deals we can find over the entire shopping weekend – including our Live Blog – so be sure to check them out.