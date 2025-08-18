Human Powered Health bring Magnus Backstedt on board as head DS to boost team ranking

Former Paris-Roubaix winner to direct as team gets two more years with title sponsor

POITIERS, FRANCE - JULY 29: (L-R) Lily Williams of The United States and Team Human Powered Health, Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Movistar and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 4 a 130.7km stage from Saumur to Poitiers / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2025 in Poitiers, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
The Human Powered Health team during the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Human Powered Health Women's WorldTour team have announced the signing of Magnus Backstedt as the team's head Sports Director.

The team has secured two more years of support from their title sponsor and are hiring the former Paris-Roubaix winner to help them become one of the top-ranked teams in the world. Backstedt is currently an assistant sports director for the Cofidis Women's team but will move across to the US team in 2026.

