HTC-Highroad gets rolling for 2011

Image 1 of 25 The 2011 HTC kit is simple. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 25 Bob Stapleton has his own kit. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 25 Mark Cavendish plays around in the fit studio (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 25 Judith Arndt gets some cardiac testing (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 25 Marco Pinotti plays on a cruiser (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 25 Marco Pinotti and Kristy Scrymgeour (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 25 Alex Rasmussen in the fit studio (Image credit: Specialized) Image 8 of 25 Careful measurements. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 9 of 25 Mark Cavendish gets ready for his Body Geometry fit (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 25 Bob Stapleton and Rolf Aldag introduced the 2011 HTC-Highroad team (Image credit: Specialized) Image 11 of 25 The team gets lined up. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 12 of 25 Mark Renshaw on the front at the HTC camp in Morgan Hill. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 13 of 25 Mark Cavendish dials in his new Specialized (Image credit: Specialized) Image 14 of 25 This won't hurt a bit. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 15 of 25 Adrie Visser gets the BG fit (Image credit: Specialized) Image 16 of 25 The Specialized bikes were the centerpiece for the HTC-Highroad team's visit in Morgan Hill (Image credit: Specialized) Image 17 of 25 Emilia Fahlin going through the fit process (Image credit: Specialized) Image 18 of 25 Caleb Fairly in the black training kit (Image credit: Specialized) Image 19 of 25 The sun shined on the HTC-Highroad team at their camp in Morgan Hill, California (Image credit: Specialized) Image 20 of 25 Ally Stacher is new to the HTC women's team (Image credit: Specialized) Image 21 of 25 Charlotte Becker, the German champion (Image credit: Specialized) Image 22 of 25 Coffee time for the HTC women's team (Image credit: Specialized) Image 23 of 25 Danny Pate is most certainly up to something. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 24 of 25 Tony Martin has a quiet moment. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 25 of 25 Evie Stevens (Image credit: Specialized)

The HTC-Highroad team kicked off the 2011 season early with a December visit to the Specialized headquarters in Morgan Hill, California. The team announced a multi-year deal with the bicycle manufacturer in October.

Riders went away from the camp with bags full of gear from new sponsor Nike, new team bikes dialed in at Specialized's fit studio and new friendships as both the men's and women's teams got acquainted with each other.

Highroad president Bob Stapleton, team manager Rolf Aldag and sprint coach Erik Zabel were on hand for the proceedings and to introduce the team to the assembled press.

The three-day meeting included core workouts, power and cardiac testing as well as the usual training rides in the California countryside.

The HTC-Highroad team concluded the camp with extended training in Southern California before riders dispersed for the holidays. The team will kick off its 2011 campaign at the Tour Down Under this month.