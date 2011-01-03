HTC-Highroad gets rolling for 2011

Photo gallery from team's camp at Specialized's headquarters
The HTC-Highroad team kicked off the 2011 season early with a December visit to the Specialized headquarters in Morgan Hill, California. The team announced a multi-year deal with the bicycle manufacturer in October.
Riders went away from the camp with bags full of gear from new sponsor Nike, new team bikes dialed in at Specialized's fit studio and new friendships as both the men's and women's teams got acquainted with each other.
Highroad president Bob Stapleton, team manager Rolf Aldag and sprint coach Erik Zabel were on hand for the proceedings and to introduce the team to the assembled press.
The three-day meeting included core workouts, power and cardiac testing as well as the usual training rides in the California countryside.
The HTC-Highroad team concluded the camp with extended training in Southern California before riders dispersed for the holidays. The team will kick off its 2011 campaign at the Tour Down Under this month.
