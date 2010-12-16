HTC-Highroad unveils 2011 jersey design

Image 1 of 8 Tony Martin shows off the 2011 HTC-Highroad jersey (Image credit: HTC-Highroad) Image 2 of 8 Frantisek Rabon and Michael Albasini were the opposing team. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 3 of 8 Peter and Martin Velits playing a little foosball (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 4 of 8 Emilia Fahlin, Caleb Fairly and Evelyn Stevens take a coffee break (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 5 of 8 Michael Albasini, Craig Lewis, Evelyn Stevens, Chloe Hosking, Amber Neben, Judith Arndt and Charlotte Becker. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 6 of 8 The two German champions Judith Arndt and Charlotte Becker and Swedish champ Emilia Fahlin. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 7 of 8 Mark Cavendish is pulled around to the front for the team photo. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 8 of 8 The eight HTC-Highroad national champions in the 2011 team kit (Image credit: HTC-Highroad)

The HTC-Highroad team has issued official photographs of the team’s new-look jersey for the 2011 season.

Images of the new jersey were published on several rider’s twitter accounts but the team has released a photograph of Tony Martin and the eight special jerseys created for the national champions in the US team’s line-up.

The photographs were taken at the team’s recent training camp in California, where the 25 men and 12 women in the team for 2011 gathered for training, physiology testing, equipment fitting, goal setting and nutrition education.

The team describes the new, much whiter jersey design as a ‘simple, retro-inspired departure from the team's 2010 design treatment.'

The 2010 jersey stood out in the peloton for its bright white, yellow and black design. The new jersey is almost totally white with just a vertical band of black, yellow and green on the front and under the arms.

HTC takes prominence on the chest of the jersey but the Highroad logo is also clear to see. The team was co-sponsored by Columbia clothing in 2010 but Highroad is the name of the team’s management company and indicates the space a second sponsor would have on the jersey.

Technical sponsors have a discrete presence on the jersey, with the Specialized 'S' on the chest, near the logo of clothing maker Moa and the UCI World Tour logo. Skoda appears on the sleeve and the riders’ names are on the other sleeve.

The team will compete in the kit for the first time at the Tour Down Under in Australia that begins on January 18.