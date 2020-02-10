How to watch the Tour Colombia 2.1 – live stream, TV, results

The Tour Colombia 2.1 returns for its third edition on Tuesday, bringing with it the usual huge crowds of passionate fans, high-altitude racing, and top-quality start list. This week, Cyclingnews will be bringing you reports, results and news throughout the six-day race.

Read on to find out how to watch the Tour Colombia 2.1 via live stream, no matter your location.

As usual, the cream of the Colombian cycling crop will be present at the race, which takes place in the Boyacá and Cundinamarca departments in the centre of the country. In previous years, the western departments of Antioquia and Valle del Cauca hosted the race.

Last year's winner Miguel Ángel López doesn't return, and Ivan Sósa is out injured, but Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) takes the start, as well as Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Esteban Chaves (riding for the Colombian national selection), and the EF Pro Cycling trio of Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita and Dani Martínez.

Other star names to start in Tunja include Julian Alaphilippe, Bob Jungels (both Deceuninck-QuickStep), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos), and Tejay Van Garderen (EF Pro Cycling).

The race opens with a team time trial on Tuesday before taking in likely sprint finishes on stages 2, 3 and 5, the latter concluding in Bernal's hometown of Zipaquirá. Stage 4 will see an uphill finish and a third-category climb, while the GC should be sorted on the summit finish of the Alto de Verjón on the final day.

Check out our comprehensive Tour Colombia 2.1 preview for more information on the course and contenders, but read on to find out how to watch the action live.

2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 live stream

None of the major cycling television networks will be showing the Tour Colombia 2.1 live, with Eurosport, FloBikes and NBC not offering highlights packages of the race either.

Instead, the only way to watch will be via ESPN Deportes in the USA, or ESPN Latin America in South and Central America.

ESPN Deportes is available in various television packages, and also as part of online streaming services AT&T TV, Hulu (from $5.99 per month), Playstation Vue and Sling TV (from $30 per month).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Tuesday February 11: Stage 1: Tunja – Tunja TTT, 16.7km

Start: 12:00, 18:00 CET, 12:00 EST

Finish: 14:00, 20:00 CET, 14:00 EST

Wednesday February 12: Stage 2: Paipa – Duitama, 152.4km

Start: 10:00, 16:00 CET, 10:00 EST

Finish: 14:00, 20:00 CET, 14:00 EST

Thursday February 13: Stage 3: Paipa – Sogamoso, 177.7km

Start: 10:00, 16:00 CET, 10:00 EST

Finish: 13:00, 19:00 CET, 13:00 EST

Friday February 14: Stage 4: Paipa – Santa Rosa de Viterbo, 168.6km

Start: 10:00, 16:00 CET, 10:00 EST

Finish: 12:30, 18:30 CET, 12:30 EST

Saturday February 15: Stage 5: Paipa – Zipaquirá, 180.5km

Start: 10:00, 16:00 CET, 10:00 EST

Finish: 13:15, 19:15 CET, 13:15 EST

Sunday February 16: Stage 6: Zipaquirá – El Once/Alto de Verjón, 182.6km

Start: 09:30, 15:30 CET, 09:30 EST

Finish: 14:00, 20:00 CET, 14:00 EST