Tokyo Olympic Games cycling schedule
Guide to when the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games cycling events are held in your time zone for track, road, and mountain biking
The 2020 Olympic Games (reschedule to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic) kick off on Saturday, July 24 with the men's and women's road races two of the first competitions to award medals in Tokyo.
The men's road race begins at Musashinonomori Park to the west of Tokyo for a 234km race to the Fuji International Speedway that goes over three major climbs. While Mount Fuji might be the most iconic, coming after 140km, the much steeper Mikuni Pass, which the men tackle with 34km to go, will undoubtedly prove more decisive. Whoever hasn't been dislodged there will have to hold on over the shorter Kagosaka Pass for the 12km run-in to the finish on the speedway.
The women's race on July 25 is almost 100km shorter and leaves out these two climbs but still includes the Doushi Road and Kagosaka Pass - climbing over 1000m - before the rolling 40km to the finish.
Because of the time difference, Australians will have the prime viewing times, with the men's road race starting on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at noon.
Viewers in Central Europe will need to wake up early to catch the 4 a.m. start, while those in the US east coast can follow the start Friday evening July 23 at 10 p.m. or 7 p.m. on the west coast. The race is expected to last around seven hours, with a finish around 11 a.m. CEDT, 5 a.m. EDT, 2 a.m. PDT.
The women's race begins on Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. AEST or 6 a.m. CEDT and finishes about four hours later, taking place in the wee hours of the night for the USA and Canada.
The individual time trial men's and women's medal events will be held on the Fuji International Speedway on July 28 in a similar time slot to the men's road race.
|AEST
|CEDT
|EDT
|PDT
|Men - July 24
|12:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
|4 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
|July 23 10 p.m. - July 24 5:15 a.m.
|July 23 - 7 p.m. - July 24 2:15 a.m.
|Women - July 25
|2:00 p.m. - 6:35 p.m.
|6 a.m. - 10:35 a.m.
|12:00 a.m. - 4:35 a.m.
|July 24 - 9 p.m. - 1:35 a.m.
|Time trial - July 28
|12:30 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.
|4:30 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.
|July 27 10:30 p.m. - July 28 4:40 a.m.
|July 27 7:30 p.m. - July 28 1:40 a.m.
Olympic XCO Mountain Bike Events
The men's and women's cross country mountain bike races are the next medal events for cycling, taking place on the 4.1-km Izu Mountain Bike Course, which includes 150m of climbing per lap - one of the tougher courses in Olympic Games history.
The men's event takes place on July 26 at 3 p.m. local time, or 4 p.m. in Sydney, 8 a.m. in Central Europe and again, in the wee hours for North America. The women's event is July 27, with both races taking place in the same two-hour time frame.
|AEST
|CEDT
|EDT
|PDT
|Men - July 26
|4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|8 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
|2 a.m. - 4 a.m.
|July 25 - 11 p.m. - July 26 - 1 a.m.
|Women - July 27
|4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|8 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
|2 a.m. - 4 a.m.
|July 26 - 11 p.m. - July 27 - 1 a.m.
Track Cycling Events
Track cycling events at the Tokyo Olympic Games are spread across seven days, from August 2 to the last day of the Games on August 8 with six sets of medals for men and women.
From August 2 to August 7, the events are all scheduled for the same three-hour time frame: starting at 4:30 p.m. Sydney time, 8:30 a.m. CEDT, 7:30 a.m. BST, 2:30 a.m. EDT, or 11:30 p.m. the previous day PDT. On the final day, the events are earlier to wrap up before the closing ceremonies, and start at 11:00 a.m. Sydney time, 3 a.m. CEDT, 2 a.m. BST and 9 p.m and 6 p.m. on August 7 for the North American east and west coasts, respectively.
Olympic Track Cycling events day 1, August 2:
- Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
- Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
- Women's Team Sprint First round
- Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
- Women's Team Sprint Finals
- Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
Olympic Track Cycling events day 2, August 3:
- Women's Team Pursuit First round
- Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
- Men's Team Pursuit First round
- Men's Team Sprint First round
- Women's Team Pursuit Finals
- Men's Team Sprint Finals
- Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
- Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
Olympic Track Cycling events day 3, August 4:
- Men's Sprint Qualifying
- Women's Keirin First round
- Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals
- Women's Keirin Repechages
- Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
- Men's Team Pursuit Finals
- Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals
- Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
- Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
Olympic Track Cycling events day 4, August 5:
- Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
- Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals
- Women's Keirin Quarterfinals
- Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages
- Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
- Men's Sprint Quarterfinals
- Women's Keirin Semifinals
- Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
- Women's Keirin Final 7-12
- Women's Keirin Final 1-6
- Men's Omnium Points Race 4/4
- Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
- Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony
- Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony
Olympic Track Cycling events day 5, August 6:
- Women's Sprint Qualifying
- Men's Sprint Semifinals
- Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals
- Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
- Women's Madison Final
- Men's Sprint Finals
- Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals
- Women's Madison Victory Ceremony
- Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
- Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony
Olympic Track Cycling events day 6, August 7:
- Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
- Men's Keirin First Round
- Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages
- Men's Keirin Repechages
- Women's Sprint Quarterfinals
- Men's Madison Final
- Men's Madison Victory Ceremony
Olympic Track Cycling events day 7, August 8:
- Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
- Women's Sprint Semifinals
- Men's Keirin Quarterfinals
- Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
- Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
- Men's Keirin Semifinals
- Women's Sprint Finals
- Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
- Men's Keirin Final 7-12
- Men's Keirin Final 1-6
- Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony
- Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4
- Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony
- Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony
|Date
|AEST
|CEDT
|EDT
|PDT
|August 2, 2021
|4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
|2:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m.
|Aug 1, 11:30 p.m - Aug 2, 2:30 a.m.
|August 3, 2021
|4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
|2:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m.
|Aug 2, 11:30 p.m - Aug 3, 2:30 a.m.
|August 4, 2021
|4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
|2:30 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.
|Aug 3, 11:30 p.m - Aug 4, 3 a.m.
|August 5, 2021
|4:30 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
|2:30 a.m. - 5:50 a.m.
|Aug 4, 11:30 p.m - Aug 5, 2:50 a.m.
|August 6, 2021
|4:30 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. - 12:15 a.m.
|2:30 a.m. - 6:15 a.m.
|Aug 5, 11:30 p.m - Aug 6, 3:15 a.m.
|August 7, 2021
|4:30 p.m. - 7:25 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.
|2:30 a.m. - 5:25 a.m.
|Aug 6, 11:30 p.m - Aug 7, 2:25 a.m.
|August 8, 2021
|11:00 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
|3:00 a.m. - 6:15 a.m.
|Aug 7, 9 p.m. - Aug 8, 12:15 a.m.
|Aug 7, 6 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.
