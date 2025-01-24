Tour Down Under GC battle remains poised on knife-edge before key Willunga stage

Javier Romo holds fragile four-second lead on 2024 runner-up Jhonatan Narvaez

2024 Tour Down Under: riders battle for victory on Willunga Hill
2024 Tour Down Under: riders battle for victory on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four seconds, ten seconds, 12 seconds - even 15 seconds doesn't sound like much when it comes to WorldTour stage racing. But the Tour Down Under general classification margins are as far apart as they are close ahead of the penultimate stage to Willunga.

Javier Romo (Movistar) is an untested GC leader, having only secured his first WorldTour win at the end of a punchy stage 3 to Uraidla.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

