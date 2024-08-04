How to watch Olympics Cycling Team Pursuit live streams at Paris 2024

A guide to watching one of the most highly-anticipated events on the velodrome from August 5-7

Great Britain in action in the Team Pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021
Great Britain in action in the Team Pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
The feast of track cycling action at the Paris Olympic Games continues with one of the most highly-anticipated events, the Team Pursuit. Taking place over three days from August 5-7, here's how to watch an Olympics 2024 Cycling Team Pursuit live stream.

The Team Pursuit sees nations race in teams, the pursuit element coming from the fact they start at opposite sides of the track and are chasing one another's tails. Both the men's and women's events are contested by teams of four, over 16 laps (4km). Riders take turns on the front before swinging up the track's banking and slotting back down to the rear of the 'train', with teams often losing a rider before hitting the line, with the time taken from the third rider to finish. 

