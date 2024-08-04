How to watch Olympics Cycling Team Pursuit live streams at Paris 2024

The feast of track cycling action at the Paris Olympic Games continues with one of the most highly-anticipated events, the Team Pursuit. Taking place over three days from August 5-7, here's how to watch an Olympics 2024 Cycling Team Pursuit live stream.

The Team Pursuit sees nations race in teams, the pursuit element coming from the fact they start at opposite sides of the track and are chasing one another's tails. Both the men's and women's events are contested by teams of four, over 16 laps (4km). Riders take turns on the front before swinging up the track's banking and slotting back down to the rear of the 'train', with teams often losing a rider before hitting the line, with the time taken from the third rider to finish.

The men's event is set to see a blockbuster battle between the reigning Olympic champions Italy, the world champions Denmark, and the European champions, Great Britain. The world record fell in Tokyo and those nations will push each other all the way in Paris. Great Britain might have been the favourites for the women's event but they lost their star rider Katie Archibald to a freak injury, and they'll face a tough time from the USA, New Zealand, and others.

This guide explains how to watch Olympics Cycling Team Pursuit 2024 wherever you are in the world, including details of how to use a VPN if you're away from home. For more from the track, find out how to watch Track Cycling at the Paris Olympics, and for more from the other disciplines, find out how to watch cycling at the Paris Olympics.

Watch Olympic Cycling Team Pursuit live streams in the USA

NBC holds the broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games in the USA. The Olympics will be shown across several of the the broadcaster's television channels, and also on the network's streaming service, Peacock.

All rounds of the men's and women's Team Pursuit events will be available on Peacock, which offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before they buy. A full subscription to the service via Peacock Premium starts from $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $13.99 per month.

The finals for each event will also be shown live on television, with both the men's and the women's finals broadcast on E! on August 7.

E! is available via cable plans, but there's no need to worry if you don't have cable. Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. E! is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Watch Olympic Cycling Team Pursuit live streams for free in Australia

In Australia, cycling fans can watch the Olympics for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service – arguably the most comprehensive free Olympics coverage in the world.

As is the case in other territories, a good chunk of the action is expected to be included in live television broadcast, but for guaranteed coverage of all the Team Pursuit racing, fans can head to 9Now on the smart device of their choosing.

Watch Olympic Cycling Team Pursuit live streams in Canada

If you live in Canada, you can catch the Olympics across several broadcasters, including the free-to-air CBC, and subscription services TSN and Sportsnet.

It's not clear whether CBCwill show the Team Pursuit as part of its daily television output; that may depend on how the Canadians fare. The finals are set to be streamed online on CBC Gem. Access to the broadcaster's ad-free premium library costs $5.99 per month, though the ad-supported version is free of charge.

TSN and Sportsnet do not have dedicated streams for each sport, so it's not certain whether the Team Pursuit events will make the cut as part of their programming.

The TSN subscription service will set you back $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year. Meanwhile, a Sportsnet SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

Watch Olympic Cycling Team Pursuit live streams in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans will be able to watch the Olympics on the BBC for free, via BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The BBC only has rights to broadcast two streams at any one time, however, so while the track cycling will be heavily favoured by the national broadcaster, it's not guaranteed that every round of the Team Pursuit will be shown.

For that, you'll have to watch on Discovery+, home to the most comprehensive coverage in the UK – 3,800 hours of live action across 55 channels.

Thanks to a special Olympics deal you can subscribe to the "standard" Discovery+ package for a cut-price £3.99 per month – sign up before August 11 and you can take advantage of the lower price until the end of the year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

Watch Olympic Cycling Team Pursuit live streams from anywhere

If you are traveling abroad and try to access your usual live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

