How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 – live TV and streaming

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The end of the spring Classics is upon us, with the men's and women's editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège coming up this Sunday, April 25. The race is the longest and hardest of the Ardennes triple, as well as being the most prestigious.

This year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège will see the resumption of a rivalry in the men's peloton, as world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will look to once again beat Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) into second place – as he did at La Flèche Wallonne, but failed to do in Liège last year after celebrating too early.

In the women's race, all four past winners will be present, with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) facing off against 2020 winner Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), who is riding her final edition of the race before retiring.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during Liège-Bastogne-Liège. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

As ever, the men's race will feature a wealth of major competitors on the start line, as nine of last year's top 10 return to try and take the top spot of the podum in Wallonia.

UAE Team Emirates' Marc Hirschi and Tadej Pogačar, who finished third and fourth last year after Alaphilippe's relegation, are the major question marks after they missed Flèche due to positive COVID-19 tests in the team. However the team is confident they can ride if the final pre-race tests are all negative.

Past winners Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech), and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will also line up, looking to add to their victory haul.

Tom Pidcock, Adam Yates, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michał Kwiatkowski head up Ineos Grenadiers, while Max Schachmann and Lennard Kämna line up for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Elsewhere, Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and last year's fourth-placed man Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) will also be racing.

The women's race will see Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Demi Vollering, and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio join Van der Breggen at SD Worx, while Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk race for Trek-Segafredo.

Marianne Vos will lead Jumbo-Visma, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, and Amanda Spratt leads Team BikeExchange. Canyon-SRAM bring Flèche runner-up Kasia Niewiadoma and Hannah Barnes.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport with the women exclusively via livestream online. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the UK, Australia and in select other territories around Europe on GCN+ . A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99. Highlights will be available in the USA and Canada.

In the USA, the race will be available to watch via NBC Sports Gold, with a subscription lasting through the end of May costing $24.99.

In Belgium, Sporza, Eén and RTBF will air the races.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Spring Classics schedule