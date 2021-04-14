Brabantse Pijl Dames 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Bike throw nets Ruth Winder the victory at Brabantse Pijl DamesUS champion grabs her first individual win since 2020 Tour Down Under
-
Demi Vollering celebrates victory too soon at Brabantse Pijl Dames'I’m very disappointed. I had the feeling that I won this sprint' says SD Worx rider
-
Ruth Winder wins Brabantse Pijl Dames after Demi Vollering celebrates too soonDemi Vollering and Elisa Balsamo complete the podium
Stages
-
Brabantse Pijl Dames 202213 April 2022 | Belgium | 1.Pro
Latest Content on the Race
Bike throw nets Ruth Winder the victory at Brabantse Pijl Dames
By Kirsten Frattini published
News US champion grabs her first individual win since 2020 Tour Down Under
Demi Vollering celebrates victory too soon at Brabantse Pijl Dames
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'I’m very disappointed. I had the feeling that I won this sprint' says SD Worx rider
Van Vleuten, Van den Broek-Blaak, Rivera highlight top field at Brabantse Pijl Dames
By Cyclingnews published
News Defending champion Grace Brown opts to rest ahead of Ardennes Classics
How to watch Brabantse Pijl 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Van Aert to make debut; Alaphilippe, Brown bow out of title defense
Brabantse Pijl Dames 2021 - Start list
By Cyclingnews published
Start List Provisional starters as of April 12, 2021
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Top News on the Race
-
Ellen van Dijk out of Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race after COVID-19 positiveTrek-Segafredo rider says she felt ill after Tour of Flanders