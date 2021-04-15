How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2021 – live TV and streaming

Kasia Niewiadoma battles with Ashleigh Moolman Pasio in the final of the 2019 race

Amstel Gold Race kicks off the Ardennes Classics week on Sunday as the men's and women's races return after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Both races feature strong start lists packed with potential winners, even if reigning men's champion Mathieu van der Poel won't return to defend his title.

The 2019 women's winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) will be back, though. So too will be past winners, SD Worx duo Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Anna van der Breggen.

In the men's race, World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is the headline name, while Jumbo-Visma pair Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič are also racing.

Men's Amstel Gold Race: Start 12:05 p.m. (CET), finish 5:36 p.m. Live broadcast from 2:00 p.m.

Women's Amstel Gold Race: Start 8:30 a.m. (CET), finish 11:51 a.m. Live streaming from 8:30 a.m. on NOS.nl and NPO1 in the Netherlands.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during Amstel Gold Race and Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

In addition to past champions, a wealth of past podium placers will also be present at the women's race this year. Annemiek Van Vleuten, second in 2019, leads Movistar. Runners up in the two previous years, Lucinda Brand and Lizzie Deignan, are part of Trek-Segafredo's squad alongside Elisa Longo Borghini.

Marianne Vos, who finished third last time out, races for Jumbo-Visma, while Amanda Spratt, third in 2018, is joined by Grace Brown at Team BikeExchange. Elsewhere, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx), Coryn Rivera and Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM), and Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) are also racing.

In the men's race, Ineos Grenadiers field a strong team, with Richard Carapaz, Tao Geoghegan Hart, 2015 winner Michał Kwiatkowski, and Brabantse Pijl winner Tom Pidcock all lining up.

2018 winner Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) is the only other past winner to start. He's joined on the start line by Alberto Bettiol and Sergio Higuita. Alejandro Valverde leads Movistar, while Jakob Fuglsang heads up Astana-Premier Tech's challenge.

Further challengers include Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet and Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Wout Poels and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and the Team DSM duo of Søren Kragh Andersen and Tiesj Benoot.

This year, both races will be confined entirely to a 16.9-kilometre circuit around Valkenburg, with the Cauberg, Geulhemmerberg and Bemeleberg on the menu. The men will tackle 13 laps and 216.7 kilometres, while the women take on seven laps and 116 kilometres with a finish 1.8km from the Cauberg while the men have a flatter approach to the finish.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Amstel Gold Race 2021.

Amstel Gold Race live stream

Amstel Gold Race will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport with the women exclusively via livestream online. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom and in select other territories around Europe on GCN+ . A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99.

Flobikes will stream the men's race in Australia, Canada and the USA, with plans starting from $12.50 per month or $150 per year.

In Belgium, Sporza, Eén and RTBF will air the races.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

