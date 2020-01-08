How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020

The 2020 UCI WorldTour gets under way with the Tour Down Under in less than two weeks, and Cyclingnews will be bringing you numerous previews, news, features and tech from the professional peloton in Australia leading up to, during and after the race.

The festivities kick off with the Santos Women's Tour Down Under on January 16 and run through to the end of the men's WorldTour race on January 26 when the final winner will be crowned.

While large sections of Australia are in crisis mode with enormous bushfires engulfing millions of hectares, the race is due to pass through a relatively smaller burn area in the Adelaide Hills. The December Cudlee Creek fire killed one person and destroyed more than 80 homes, and was particularly devastating to the region's famous wine country where it's estimated that a third of the vineyards were affected. The economic damage to the wine industry is estimated to be $100 million – a mere fraction of the nationwide impact – but one hopes that the Tour Down Under can go some way to helping to alleviate some of the region's pain.

Most weather models predict the punishingly hot temperatures to abate before the race, which begins with stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf on January 16.

Defending champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) might find more of a challenge in this year's race, with the site of her decisive attack, Mengler's Hill, being left out of the course this time. Stages 2 and 3 each have late climbs that could be a launching pad for overall victory, so don't think it's just one for the sprinters with almost 6,000m of climbing over the 382.8km-long, four-stage race.

The men's racing starts with the Schwalbe Classic criterium on Sunday January 19, with the Tour Down Under proper starting on Tuesday January 21. Stage 2 to Stirling, with its uphill finish, and an even stiffer uphill finish in Paracombe on stage 3 (which travels right through the Cudlee Creek burn area), and then the final finish atop Willunga Hill, are key to the overall classification.

Defending champion Daryl Impey returns with Mitchelton-Scott teammate Simon Yates in the hopes of doing the treble.

The men face 921.2km of racing and more than 12,000m of climbing, but the race typically comes down to mere seconds. The victor in 2017, Richie Porte, had one of the biggest winning margins that year with 48 seconds over Esteban Chaves. Porte will be back to battle for the GC, while his teammate Mads Pedersen will debut his road race world champion's rainbow jersey in Australia.

How to follow the Tour Down Under

Cyclingnews will bring you full results, reports, photos, interviews, features and tech from the Tour Down Under and Santos Women's Tour, with live text coverage for the men's race. Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The men's race will be broadcast live on Australia's Olympic Network – Seven – with the women's race streamed on the 7Plus digital channel.

Cyclingnews is a great option for those who want to catch the race coverage in the US and European time zones, with our video highlights packages and podcasts detailing all the action.

Want to watch the Tour Down Under live streaming or on TV? There are several great options in the race's broadcast partners.

North America:

The Tour Down Under will be broadcast on NBC Sports' streaming app and on the race's Tour Tracker app. NBC Sports is $34.99 until May 1, 2020, and also includes Paris-Nice, the Volta a Catalunya and ASO's spring Classics.

Europe:

The Tour Down Under is being broadcast in the UK on Eurosport, which can be found in basic Sky TV packages. With a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass, you can access the live stream from just about any internet-connected device. You can also try it out for free.

Amazon Prime customers can sign up for the Eurosport Player through Amazon Channels for £6.99 per month.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Santos Women's Tour Down Under

16 January 2020: Stage 1: Hahndorf - Macclesfield. Start: 10:00 AM, Finish: 1:26 PM, 116.3km

17 January 2020: Stage 2: Murray Bridge - Birdwood. Start: 10:00 AM, Finish: 1:26 PM, 114.9km

18 January 2020: Stage 3: Nairne - Stirling. Start: 10:00 AM, Finish: 1:07 PM, 109.1km

19 January 2020: Stage 4: Adelaide. Start: 4:45 PM, Finish: 5:45 PM, 42.5km

Santos Men's Tour Down Under

19 January 2020: Schwalbe Classic: Adelaide. Start: 6:45 PM, Flinders Street, Finish: 7:45 PM, 51.0km

21 January 2020: Stage 1: Tanunda - Tanunda. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 2:45 PM, 150km

22 January 2020: Stage 2: Woodside - Stirling. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 2:23 PM, 135.8km

23 January 2020: Stage 3: Unley-Paracombe. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 2:27 PM, 131km

24 January 2020: Stage 4: Norwood - Murray Bridge. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 3:08 PM, 152.8km

25 January 2020: Stage 5: Glenelg - Victor Harbor. Start: 10:40 AM, Finish: 2:40 PM, 149.1km

26 January 2020: Stage 6: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill. Start: 10:40 AM, Finish: 2:28 PM, 151.5km