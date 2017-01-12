Image 1 of 5 There are plenty of ways to follow the Tour Down Under and Cyclingnews has it all covered (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 If you're Adelaide, you can always watch the race in person roadside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 The twilight criterium on the eve of the race attracts the fans and kicks off the racing at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The seaside town of Glenelg is regular host of stages at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The final stage covered a circuit in central Adelaide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It's just a matter of days until the Tour Down Under starts and the 2017 WorldTour gets underway. The six-stage race is preceded by the People's Choice Classic criterium on January 15 with stage 1 of the race to be held January 17 and stage 6 on January 22.

Compared to previous years when the parcours was better suited to the capabilities of the sprinters, the 2017 route is titled towards the general classification riders. The list of overall contenders includes BMC's Richie Porte, Orica-Scott duo Esteban Chaves and Simon Gerrans, Team Sky's Sergio and Sebastián Henao, while world champion Peter Sagan is sure to animate the race from start to finish.

To ensure you don't miss any of the action from the race, Cyclingnews has compiled a guide for how to follow the 2017 Tour Down Under. Bookmark the Tour Down Under race homepage by clicking here to find all content associated with the 2017 edition of the race.

Live coverage and race reports

For all six-stages and the People's Choice Classic, Cyclingnews will have live text coverage of the racing and daily race reports with results and photographs. Our live coverage will include Twitter Q&A's with current and former riders and is the best way to track the progress of each stage as it happens. Race reports will then provide a full overview of the stage and reactions from riders and staff with full results of the stage and classification standings, complemented with video highlights and race photographs. For television listing, check local guides for broadcasters and broadcast times.

Podcast and daily video highlights

New for Cyclingnews' Tour Down Under coverage in 2017 is a regular podcast from our reporters on the ground who will be joined by special guests across the week. The podcast can be downloaded from all the usual locations and will add another layer to our reporting of the race. If visual is more you thing, or you simply want full Tour Down Under coverage, Cyclingnews will also have daily video highlights of the race.

News, tech, and social media coverage

Along with race coverage, Cyclingnews will have exclusive news from the week, providing insight and analysis into the event. Cyclingnews and our sister site, BikeRadar, will have all your tech needs covered with pro bike features on the biggest names in the peloton and emerging trends of the 2017 season.

Cyclingnews' coverage of the Tour Down Under will also take place on our social media channels. Follow our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels where you will find unique content in addition to Cyclingnews coverage.

You can also follow our reporters on the ground via their Twitter accounts by clicking on their names. Daniel Benson, Colin Levitch, Josh Evans, and Zeb Woodpower.

If you are in Adelaide, the Tour Down Under is one of the most spectator friendly races on the WorldTour calendar which plenty of places to watch the riders do their thing roadside before settling down and catching the finish.

