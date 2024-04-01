‘Hopefully I can fight for the win one day’ – Magnus Sheffield shows resolve at Tour of Flanders

By Barry Ryan
published

American takes sixth after a day chasing the ‘alien’ Mathieu van der Poel

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 Magnus Sheffield of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 108th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Mens Elite a 2708km one day race from Antwerpen to Oudenaarde UCIWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) crosses the line in sixth place at the Tour of Flanders 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of the finishers of the Tour of Flanders were in a place beyond words as they drifted through the mixed zone in Oudenaarde. In many cases, the haunted faces and chattering teeth told their own story. If this wasn’t quite hell, then it would do until the formal appointment with the infernal horrors at Paris-Roubaix next weekend.

Magnus Sheffield withstood the rigours of a tumultuous day better than most, reaching the finish in sixth place. On a day of relentless attacking and driving rain, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was in a league entirely of his own, but Sheffield came home with the best of the rest, contesting the sprint for the podium places, a minute behind the unassailable world champion.

