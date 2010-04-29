Honey Stinger mountain bike team announced for 2010

Image 1 of 2 The Honey Stinger Team for 2010 (Image credit: Honey Stinger) Image 2 of 2 Lance Armstrong is now part owner of the Honey Stinger company, which backs a mountain bike team. (Image credit: Honey Stinger)

Honey Stinger, the manufacturer of honey-based nutritional foods, is fielding a mountain bike team for the second consecutive year. A mix of professional and amateur racers will compete in its distinctive honey-combed jerseys.

"We're excited to kick off the race season here in the Rockies, and we've got a strong team this season," said Len Zanni, Honey Stinger marketing director and team captain.

"We've grown the team and retained a core group of riders who also serve as great brand ambassadors. With riders competing in a variety of races - everything from shorter distance cross country lung burners, to multi-day stage races and 24-hour events, we'll have a great presence in the territory and beyond."

The 2010 team is once again captained by Zanni, who was the runner up at last year's Mountain States Cup race series and finished in first place at the Silver Rush 50 and fifth place at the Leadville 100. Sari Anderson, the 2008 US marathon national champion is also on the Honey Stinger team along with up-and-coming rider Colin Osborn, a member of the national Under 23 Cycling team, as well as 1996 Olympian and legendary road and mountain bike racer Tammy Jacques Grewal.

The complete Honey Stinger team roster includes Kelley Cullen, Kris Cannon, Sari Anderson, Ryan Dorsey, Nate Bird, Ben Portilla, Len Zanni, Max Taam, Bryce Gordon, Scott McCaimon, Colin Osborn, Tammy Jacques, Ryan Hamilton, Michael Hayes, Josh Cullen, Chris Tamucci, Brian Schaeffer, Ed Schultz, Ian Anderson, Peter Kalmes, Karl Fritzche, Rob Peterson, Rob Russell, Rose Alford, Bill Gamber, Rich Hager, Nathan Waldron, and Todd Kennedy.

The Honey Stinger Mountain Bike Team is supported by Big Agnes, Trek Bicycles, Alpina Capital, Boa, Mountain Flyer, Osprey and SOLE Custom Footbeds with product sponsors Smith, Giro, BAP, Smartwool, Bontrager and Paceline Products.

Armstrong becomes part-owner of Honey Stinger

The news comes shortly after Lance Armstrong became part-owner of the Steamboat Springs-based Honey Stinger energy gel, bar and organic chew company. Armstrong will be involved in future product development and endorsement for the expanding company.

"I first tried Honey Stinger products during a mountain bike race in Colorado," said Armstrong. "I was impressed with the great taste and energy they provided. Honey Stinger works for me in training and racing because you want to eat them and they work... . I'm excited to be part of the Stinger team and work with them on expanding the products and business."

Armstrong first met Zanni when they teamed up to race the 12 Hours of Snowmass mountain bike race outside Aspen in 2008. The foundation for a new business partnership was hatched over the course of long bike rides and get-togethers with company leaders.

Athlete/entrepreneur Bill Gamber teamed up with his father William, a honey industry veteran, food product developer Bob Stahl, and professional beekeeper John Miller to found Honey Stinger in 2002.