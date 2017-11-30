Image 1 of 5 Holowesko-Citadel will ride the BMC Teammachine in 2018 (Image credit: Holowesko-Citadel) Image 2 of 5 John Murphy will return to Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources in 2018 (Image credit: Brian Hodes) Image 3 of 5 First race leader, John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 John Murphy (Holowesko) atop the men's podium (Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

Holowesko-Citadel will ride BMC bikes after signing a three-year deal with the Swiss manufacturer that will see the US Pro Continental team through the 2020 season.

The move marks a homecoming of sorts for the team, which started as BMC-Hincapie Sportswear in 2012 as a feeder program for the BMC Racing WorldTour team. The team morphed into Hincapie Sportswear in 2013 as BMC created its own dedicated development squad in Europe, and the next year it moved onto Felt Bicycles, which the team continued to ride through this year.

Team co-owner George Hincapie finished his career with BMC Racing, spending three years there through 2012. The apparel company he owns with his brother, Rich, later supplied BMC's clothing.

"I'm thrilled to work with BMC Switzerland again. It's like returning to the family," said George Hincapie. "In 2009 when I signed with BMC Racing Team, people questioned the decision because I was moving to a smaller team. We then went on to win the Tour de France, and now BMC Switzerland is one of the most successful racing brands in professional cycling. Personally, I'm excited to now have our team associated with this brand."

BMC Racing dropped its development program in the off-season, opening an opportunity for BMC Switzerland to bolster the company's global presence elsewhere.

"BMC Switzerland is a performance-driven brand with racing deep in our roots and DNA across all forms of cycling disciplines including road, mountain-bike and triathlon," said BMC Switzerland CEO David Zurcher.

"Holowesko-Citadel is an exciting and innovative team that will bring additional value to our existing portfolio of sporting investment—especially in our growing North American markets," Zurcher said. "This relationship, in addition to our BMC Racing Team, which will remain our flagship team, will also further forge our credibility in the road segment."