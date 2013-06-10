Hesjedal crashes out of Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has abandoned the Tour de Suisse following a crash in today's stage 3, covering 203.3km from Montreux to Meiringen.

Garmin-Sharp reported that Hesjedal sustained "a heavy blow to the neck and head. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Hesjedal suffered multiple, severe contusions and abrasions to the right wrist, hip and knee and left shoulder, elbow and knee. Preliminary CTs show no fractures and no neurological pathologies.

"He will remain under close observation by team medical staff," stated the team. "Hesjedal's health is the team's priority - depending on how his recovery progresses team medical staff as of now hopes he may be able to train in a few days time, although this will depend on his recovery."

After withdrawing from the Giro d'Italia last month after 12 stages, the 32-year-old Canadian signaled a return to form at the Tour de Suisse where he opened his campaign with a 9th place result in the stage 1 time trial followed by a fourth place finish on stage 2 which moved him to second overall, just three seconds behind general classification leader Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge).

Hesjedal had been targeting the podium at the upcoming Tour de France, with the Tour de Suisse a final tune-up before the French Grand Tour's start on June 29 in Corsica.