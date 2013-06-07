Hesjedal renews with Garmin-Sharp through 2015
I'm very happy here, says 2012 Giro d'Italia champion
US WorldTour squad Garmin-Sharp announced today thay Ryder Hesjedal has re-signed with the team through 2015.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia 2013: Ryder Hesjedal exclusive interview
Giro d'Italia: Hesjedal goes on the offensive at Marina di Ascea
Hesjedal concedes time to Giro d'Italia favourites
Hesjedal to decide on his Giro d'Italia plans before stage 11
Weary Hesjedal heralds Navardauskas win
Hesjedal quits the Giro d'Italia
"I am very excited to continue with Garmin-Sharp for another two years," said the 32-year-old Canadian. "I have had the biggest results of my career riding for this team and I'm very happy here.
"From my teammates to everyone involved with the organization, especially our sponsors and partners, everyone works exceptionally hard for the success of Garmin-Sharp and I want to continue to be a part of that."
Hesjedal became Garmin-Sharp's first-ever Grand Tour winner in 2012 at the Giro d'Italia, and the first Canadian to win a Grand Tour. He joined the team in 2008 and his palmares include 6th overall at the 2010 Tour de France, 2nd at the 2010 Amstel Gold, stage wins at the 2009 Vuelta a Espana and the 2010 Tour of California and a member of the squad which won the team classification title at the 2011 Tour de France. Hesjedal has also been a part of three team time trial victories in Grand Tours: Giro d'Italia (2008, 2012) and Tour de France (2011).
"Ryder is an important part of the team, not just because of his great results and exceptional talent but also because of who he is," said Jonathan Vaughters, Garmin-Sharp general manager. "We have seen his talent grow over his years with us, something we know will continue. He is a Grand Tour champion and an important part of the fabric of Garmin-Sharp. We are thrilled that he will continue with us."
Hesjedal was unable to defend his Giro d'Italia title this May due to the effects of an upper respiratory infection which forced him out of the Italian Grand Tour after 12 stages. After a period of recovery and training, Hesjedal will return to racing at the Tour de Suisse this weekend followed by the Tour de France, with a podium finish the goal at the French Grand Tour.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy