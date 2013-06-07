Hesjedal renews with Garmin-Sharp through 2015

Image 1 of 4 Returning champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Ryder Hesjedal lost a minute to his main rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 After losing some time in the team time trial, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) tried to take it back and show his form (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) lost time to Wiggins and Nibali (Image credit: Sirotti)

US WorldTour squad Garmin-Sharp announced today thay Ryder Hesjedal has re-signed with the team through 2015.

"I am very excited to continue with Garmin-Sharp for another two years," said the 32-year-old Canadian. "I have had the biggest results of my career riding for this team and I'm very happy here.

"From my teammates to everyone involved with the organization, especially our sponsors and partners, everyone works exceptionally hard for the success of Garmin-Sharp and I want to continue to be a part of that."

Hesjedal became Garmin-Sharp's first-ever Grand Tour winner in 2012 at the Giro d'Italia, and the first Canadian to win a Grand Tour. He joined the team in 2008 and his palmares include 6th overall at the 2010 Tour de France, 2nd at the 2010 Amstel Gold, stage wins at the 2009 Vuelta a Espana and the 2010 Tour of California and a member of the squad which won the team classification title at the 2011 Tour de France. Hesjedal has also been a part of three team time trial victories in Grand Tours: Giro d'Italia (2008, 2012) and Tour de France (2011).

"Ryder is an important part of the team, not just because of his great results and exceptional talent but also because of who he is," said Jonathan Vaughters, Garmin-Sharp general manager. "We have seen his talent grow over his years with us, something we know will continue. He is a Grand Tour champion and an important part of the fabric of Garmin-Sharp. We are thrilled that he will continue with us."

Hesjedal was unable to defend his Giro d'Italia title this May due to the effects of an upper respiratory infection which forced him out of the Italian Grand Tour after 12 stages. After a period of recovery and training, Hesjedal will return to racing at the Tour de Suisse this weekend followed by the Tour de France, with a podium finish the goal at the French Grand Tour.