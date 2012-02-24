Hermida heads to Andalucia Bike Race with new partner

Image 1 of 3 Jose Antonio Hermida is an ambassador for the Andalucia Bike Race. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 3 Jose Hermida and Ralph Naf share a laugh (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 3 of 3 Jose Antonio Hermida on his way to winning his sixth national title (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) will return to race the second edition of the Andalucia Bike Race, which starts on Sunday, February 26. The former cross country world champion recently finished up a training camp on Mallorca.

"It's been very positive to spend three weeks in Mallorca. We have met up with teammates and the entire technical staff again, what is a pleasure," said Hermida. "These are moments that strengthen the human connection within our group." Hermida was also pleased to receive his team equipment for 2012 and get it dialed in.

The Andalucía Bike Race is a stage race in the south of Spain, with traditionally good weather despite the "winter' season. Hermida is an official ambassador of the race.

"The race was great last year, and I was amazed by the quality of the routes that can be prepared in this part of our territory. What motivates me the most is the level of the riders who will be at the starting grid. It will be a tough fight that will be very useful for tuning my shape toward the first World Cup."

Hermida will race together with his teammate Rudi van Houts. He is aiming to win a stage and finish the race without any mishaps. Multivan Merida will also field a second team consisting of Andreas Kugler and Hannes Genze.

Last year, Hermida withdrew from the race after his teammate Ralp Näf had to pull out due to an injury.