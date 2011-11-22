Andalucía Bike Race unveils 2012 route

Two racers in the Andalucia Bike Race in Spain (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Organizers released the 2012 route of the Andalucía Bike Race, including than 400 kilometres of mountain bike stage racing with over 12,000 metres of climbing split into six days of racing. They had previously announced the race's second edition dates of February 26 - March 2.

The competition will start with a semi-urban prologue in Córdoba (a team time trial) and will be followed by five marathon stages.

The race will require only a single transfer halfway into it. The fourth day (stage 3), will start and finish at La Carolina, a venue that borders with Castilla La Mancha and is 130 kilometres North East from Córdoba. This stage will be the shortest. After the stage, the riders will immediately move to Jaén, 70 kilometres away, where the race will settle until it finishes.

Those who drive to the initial Andalucía Bike Race venue can get to the other two venues with their vehicle. Foreigners that have flown to Spain can book a full transfer service that will carry them from the airport (Málaga or Sevilla) to the different venues without having to find their way around, and back to the airport once the competition is over.

For 2012, organizers are also adding daily prize money for the masters and mixed categories.

2012 Andalucía Bike Race

February 26: Prologue - Semi-urban course in Córdoba

February 27: Stage 1 - Córdoba, 73.5km (1953m climbing)

February 28: Stage 2 - Córdoba, 83.9km (2028m climbing)

February 29: Stage 3 - La Carolina, 58.8km (1717m climbing)

March 1: Stage 4 - Jaén, 89,8km (2920m climbing)

March 2: Stage 5 - Jaén, 64,4km (2618m climbing)

For more information on the race, visit www.andaluciabikerace.com.