Hermida extends Multivan Merida Biking Team contract

Image 1 of 2 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) races to 10th. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 2 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Spanish mountain biker José Hermida has re-signed with the Multivan Merida Biking Team for two more years. The Spaniard has ridden for the team for seven years in an illustrious career.

Hermida won Houffalize’s classic World Cup cross country race earlier this year and has been part of a select group of contenders for the victory on an international top level for many years.

"We're looking forward to two more years with José. He is an extremely consistent and reliable racer, and his light-heartedness is literally infectious," said team manager Rottler.

"Thanks to his big successes and his very open nature, he has a huge following all over the world."

The biggest win missing from Hermida’s trophy cabinet is a World championship gold medal and the Spaniard will be hoping to rectify that at the World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne on September 4.

In his career, Hermida has won six World Cup races, an Olympic silver medal and participated in three Olympic Games.. He has also picked up three bronze medals at the Worlds, three gold medals at the European championships and two silver.