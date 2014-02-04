Herald Sun Tour all set for bumper race

Image 1 of 4 A resplendent looking Simon Gerrans in Ochre on Australia Day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Calvin Watson wins the 2013 Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 4 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) poses with his new trophy (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 4 of 4 Tour winner Brad Wiggins (Garmin-Slipstream) with the trophy of the 2009 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Carlton. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

The 61st instalment of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Victoria's oldest and most prestigious stage race is poised to deliver five days of frenetic world-class racing with 96 riders representing 16 teams tackling five stages and a combined 561.5km in the saddle.

The race's honour roll features some of Australian and world cycling's greatest names, including 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins and three former winners will be the start line tomorrow night, two-time winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), 2011 Champion Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) and defending champion Calvin Watson (Trek Factory Racing).

Spearheaded by reigning national road race and Tour Down Under champion Simon Gerrans with Orica-GreenEdge, two other team's from the WorldTour, Cannondale Pro Cycling and Garmin Sharp, will also take their place on the start line in Melbourne.





While the three WorldTour teams are expected to feature prominently, a further four national teams (Australia, Australian U23, Great Britain, New Zealand) and nine continental teams are also included in the 16 team strong line-up, featuring riders from 15 nations.





With the elevation of the race back to UCI 2.1 level in 2014, the Jayco Herald Sun Tour once again has ensured prized billing on the international cycling calendar.





"It has been achieved by the tireless efforts of Tracey Gaudry, our very own new UCI Vice President and the support of the new look UCI.



