Trending

Gerrans leads Orica GreenEDGE into Herald Sun Tour

Team target overall title

Image 1 of 3

Matthew Hayman with Simon Gerrans on Stage 6 of the Tour Down Under

Matthew Hayman with Simon Gerrans on Stage 6 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Simon Gerrans seals his third Tour Down Under win

Simon Gerrans seals his third Tour Down Under win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Matt Goss on the podium

Matt Goss on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Orica GreenEDGE will be hoping to carry on their strong start to the season at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, which starts later this week.

Related Articles

Matt White: Orica-GreenEdge have no plans to relinquish overall lead

Gerrans: Evans really has to get rid of me tomorrow

Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge top 2014 WorldTour rankings

Pro bike: Simon Gerrans’ Scott Foil

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour runs from February 5-9.