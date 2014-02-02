Gerrans leads Orica GreenEDGE into Herald Sun Tour
Team target overall title
Orica GreenEDGE will be hoping to carry on their strong start to the season at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, which starts later this week.
The Jayco Herald Sun Tour runs from February 5-9.
