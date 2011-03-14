Haussler uninjured and confident for Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 4 Heinrich Haussler (Gamin-Cervelo) in the green jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 Heinrich Haussler (Gamin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) on the climb (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 4 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) got another day in the green jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Heinrich Haussler was not seriously injured in his many crashes in last week's Paris-Nice, and was happy to end up with the green jersey for best points rider which escaped him two years ago. The Garmin-Cervelo rider is looking forward to his "first season highlight", Milan-San Remo.

Paris-Nice was "a crazy race," he wrote on his website. The good news was that he won the green jersey, for which he fought so hard two years ago, but "on the other hand, I did not get the stage win I was hoping for." He finished in the top five in the first four stages, but couldn't do better than second place, which, he said, "bothers me."

His priority the beginning of this week is to take it easy and recover from his various aches and pains. "The whole left side of my body is sore after the crashes last week. But at least I did not have any serious injuries."

Later in the week he will head to Italy for his biggest race of the early season, Milan-San Remo. He narrowly lost the race to Mark Cavendish in 2009, and was unable to ride it last year due to his knee problems. "I feel good, I have trained well and in the races noted that my form is right,“ he concluded.