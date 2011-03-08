Trending

Unlucky Haussler has Milan-San Remo in sight

Crash and mistake in final sprint don't affect his ambitions

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) took the green jersey after placing second in the sprint

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) took the green jersey after placing second in the sprint
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Heinrich Haussler was fuming at the end of stage 3 of Paris-Nice after he narrowly missed out on the stage win, coming in second to his compatriot Matt Goss. But he was reassured the day after a crash that his knee is fine before Milan-San Remo, and was consoled by claiming the green points classification jersey.

Related Articles

Haussler looking to Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix

video: Heinrich Haussler

Video: Haussler happy about early success at the Tour of Qatar

"I landed on my kneecap again, this just shouldn't happen," Haussler told Cyclingnews on the start line of stage 3 in Cours-Cosne-sur-Loire. "After the crash, I was really worried but I had no pain."

The Australian had a few bruises, some of them being on his hands. "I don't wear gloves because I don't like that," he said, but he finished stage 3 with gloves. "I had to."

The fast man from Garmin-Cervélo berated himself for making a critical mistake in the finale, which cost him the win. "I hesitated and it cost me the victory," he said. "I don't believe myself that I hesitated. I was waiting for Greg (Henderson) to go but he was looking at his gear, maybe he had a problem with his chain or something. I waited too long and Goss went. By the time I got going, it was too late."

Haussler complained about the hectic finale in Nuits-St-Georges but certainly not about his condition, as he looks very comfortable on the bike these days. "I just came down from altitude training I was doing before Milan-San Remo," he said.

The Australian purposely skipped the Belgian week-end of Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in order to train in the mountains. After a year 2010 marred by knee injuries, he's totally focused the Italian classicissima he completed in second position two years ago.