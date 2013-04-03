Hannah sidelined again due to injury

Image 1 of 4 Tracey Hannah recently broke her collarbone and will be out of competition in the near term. (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 2 of 4 Tracey Hannah speeds past (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 4 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) in the hospital after injury (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 4 of 4 Tracey Hannah on her way to a win (Image credit: Jason Stevens)

Tracey Hannah has been sidelined again due to injury according to her Hutchinson United Team. The Australian mountain biker broke her collarbone after crashing on a jump while she was being filmed for a team video.

According to her team, "Hannah was well taken care of at the local hospital and was operated-on that same day. The break was clean and the doctors are satisfied with the way the operation went so it should be a speedy recovery for Tracey who sould be just matter of weeks."

"She is obviously very disappointed to get injured again but as usual she is already thinking about training and getting back on her bike."

Hannah had not been back on her bike long since her last major injury, although she did win the Australian national championships earlier in 2013. She missed the later half of the 2012 season after she crashed in the Val d'Isere, France round of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup and broke her femur and collarbone plus bruised her lung and stomach.