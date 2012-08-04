Tracey Hannah sidelined with serious injuries

Image 1 of 3 Tracey Hannah is carried off the course after breaking her femur and her collarbone (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 2 of 3 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) in the hospital after injury (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 3 of 3 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) gets a great launch off the next to final jump for second place. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)

Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United) is out for the rest of the 2012 season after she crashed and injured herself at the Val d'Isere, France round of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup.

The Australian went down during her downhill qualifying run last Friday. She was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery as part of treatment for two broken bones and other soft tissue injuries.

"The next thing I remember I was in the helicopter. Then I woke up in the hospital with a broken femur, bruised lung, broken collarbone and hematoma in my stomach," said Hannah.

"It's been a few days, and I have a metal rod in my leg. My collarbone is still the same, but I have a brace on that's holding my shoulder in place. I think my bruised lung is getting better and my hematoma is going away. I'd like to thank everyone for being so supportive."

Hannah who was well into her comeback season on the mountain bike World Cup promised that she would return to the international circuit.

"I'm definitely coming back next season. I'll be even stronger now that I have a bit of metal in my femur. It was a pretty fun season and I look forward to next season."