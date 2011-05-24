Gwin steps up into US Pro GRT lead

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Jill Kintner (Transitions Racing) lead the US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) after the most recent round over the weekend at the Plattekill Gravity Open in Roxbury, New York.

The men's Pro GRT standings were overhauled with Gwin climbing into first place out of a tie for fourth in last week's standings. Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) moved into second place, six points ahead of Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense). Last week's standings co-leaders, Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) and Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) tumbled to fourth and fifth respectively. Mulally holds a two-point edge over Hart.

In the Plattekill race, which was round three of the series, Gwin crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of his Trek World Racing teammate Leov. Warren was four seconds behind Gwin in third place. Curtis Keene (Specialized-SRAM) and Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory) rounded out the race's top five.

Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery-Vixen Racing) leapt into third place in the women's US Pro GRT standings after winning the women's Plattekill race. Harmony is 60 points behind tour leader, Jill Kintner (Transition Racing), and 20 points behind the second-place rider, Joanna Petterson (Specialized). Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom) and Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) are tied for fourth place.

In the Plattekill race, Harmony crossed the finish line two-tenths of a second ahead of Petterson and 2.33 seconds ahead of Harvey. Daney placed fourth, nearly 16 seconds behind Harmony and Becky Gardner (Kona-Beacon Cycles) placed fifth.

The next event on USA Cycling's Pro GRT calendar is the Wildflower Rush in Crested Butte, Colorado, on June 25-26.

Standings

Elite women US Pro GRT standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jill Kitner (USA) 120 pts 2 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 80 3 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 60 4 Lauren Daney (USA) 55 5 Darian Harvey (USA) 55 6 Mary Moncorge (Fra) 50 7 Miranda Miller (Can) 40 8 Rae Gandolf (USA) 32 9 Katherine Short (Can) 30 10 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 25 11 Jaime Rees (USA) 20 12 Cierra Smith (USA) 20 13 Becky Gardner (USA) 20 14 Dawn Fidler (USA) 18 15 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 16 16 Hillary Elgert (USA) 14 17 Jennifer Wolf (USA) 12 18 Ana Rodriquez (USA) 10