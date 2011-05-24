Trending

Gwin steps up into US Pro GRT lead

Kintner retains women's series lead

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Jill Kintner (Transitions Racing) lead the US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) after the most recent round over the weekend at the Plattekill Gravity Open in Roxbury, New York.

The men's Pro GRT standings were overhauled with Gwin climbing into first place out of a tie for fourth in last week's standings. Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) moved into second place, six points ahead of Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense). Last week's standings co-leaders, Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) and Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) tumbled to fourth and fifth respectively. Mulally holds a two-point edge over Hart.

In the Plattekill race, which was round three of the series, Gwin crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of his Trek World Racing teammate Leov. Warren was four seconds behind Gwin in third place. Curtis Keene (Specialized-SRAM) and Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory) rounded out the race's top five.

Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery-Vixen Racing) leapt into third place in the women's US Pro GRT standings after winning the women's Plattekill race. Harmony is 60 points behind tour leader, Jill Kintner (Transition Racing), and 20 points behind the second-place rider, Joanna Petterson (Specialized). Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom) and Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) are tied for fourth place.

In the Plattekill race, Harmony crossed the finish line two-tenths of a second ahead of Petterson and 2.33 seconds ahead of Harvey. Daney placed fourth, nearly 16 seconds behind Harmony and Becky Gardner (Kona-Beacon Cycles) placed fifth.

See full results of the US Pro GRT in Plattekille.

The next event on USA Cycling's Pro GRT calendar is the Wildflower Rush in Crested Butte, Colorado, on June 25-26.

Standings

Elite women US Pro GRT standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kitner (USA)120pts
2Joanna Petterson (RSA)80
3Jacqueline Harmony (USA)60
4Lauren Daney (USA)55
5Darian Harvey (USA)55
6Mary Moncorge (Fra)50
7Miranda Miller (Can)40
8Rae Gandolf (USA)32
9Katherine Short (Can)30
10Vaea Verbeeck (Can)25
11Jaime Rees (USA)20
12Cierra Smith (USA)20
13Becky Gardner (USA)20
14Dawn Fidler (USA)18
15Gabriela Williams (Cze)16
16Hillary Elgert (USA)14
17Jennifer Wolf (USA)12
18Ana Rodriquez (USA)10

Elite men US Pro GRT standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA)100pts
2Justin Leov (NZl)70
3Cody Warren (USA)64
4Neko Mulally (USA)62
5Danny Hart (GBr)60
6Curtis Keene (USA)58
7Richard Rude (USA)43
8Andrew Neethling (RSA)40
9Tyler Immer (USA)30
10Duncan Riffle (USA)30
11Lars Sternberg (USA)28
12Logan Binggeli (USA)26
13Brad Benedict (USA)20
14Bryn Atkinson (USA)20
15Mikey Sylvestri (USA)18
16Eliot Jackson (USA)16
17Dean Tennent (Can)16
18Ben Furbee (USA)14
19Benjamin Moody (USA)14
20Brian Buell (USA)13
21Kevin Aiello (USA)12
22Tyler Allison (Can)10
23Mitch Ropelato (USA)10
24Jason Memmelaar (USA)7
25Luke Strobel (USA)6
26Jason Keep (USA)4
27Chris Heath (USA)4
28Hans Lambert (Can)2
29Graeme Pitts (USA)1