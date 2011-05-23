Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to a win in Plattekill, New York at the third US Pro GRT. (Image credit: Matthew DeLorme)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Jacqueline Harmony won the US Pro GRT round in Roxbury, New York.

Riders got to compete in near perfect conditions with dry weather, a nearly dry course and a good crowd, which produced some fast times.

Gwin lead home teammate Justin Leov and Cody Warren.

"I'm stoked on the weekend. It's been a lot of fun hanging out with my teammates and mechanics in such a relaxed atmosphere," said Gwin. "Also cool to be racing in my home country, so I can't wait for next weekend’s race at the US Open!"

"It was a full-on track and to get down with little mistakes was great," said runner-up Leov. "Big lines were happening and it just goes to show how the sport keeps developing. I've been coming up with my riding/racing these last few weeks so I'm excited to get on with the US Open next week and then back into the World Cups. I'm extremely happy with how my run went."

Pre-race favorite Neko Mulally washed out a front wheel in the final and lost nine seconds. He finished 14th.

In the women's race, Harmony beat Joanna Petterson by a very narrow 0.20 seconds. Darian Harvey was third.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) 0:02:39.41 2 Justin Leov (NZl) 0:00:02.37 3 Cody Warren (USA) 0:00:03.76 4 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:04.13 5 Logan Binggeli (USA) 0:00:05.22 6 Tyler Immer (USA) 0:00:05.70 7 Bradley Benedict (USA) 0:00:05.71 8 Ben Furbee (USA) 0:00:06.78 9 Kevin Aiello (USA) 0:00:06.94 10 Lars Sternberg (USA) 0:00:07.53 11 Eliot Jackson (USA) 0:00:07.65 12 Jason Memmelaar (USA) 0:00:08.02 13 John Keep (USA) 0:00:08.56 14 Neko Mulally (USA) 0:00:09.26 15 Brian Buell (USA) 0:00:09.63 16 Chris Heath (USA) 0:00:10.58 17 John Swanguen (USA) 0:00:10.93 18 Geoffrey Ulmer (USA) 0:00:11.35 19 Graeme Pitts (USA) 0:00:11.52 20 Evan Turpen (USA) 0:00:12.33 21 Leif Lorenzen (USA) 0:00:14.05 22 Richard Rude Jr (USA) 0:00:14.22 23 Charlie Sponsel (USA) 0:00:14.67 24 Michael Buell (USA) 0:00:16.21 25 Amado Stachenfeld (USA) 0:00:17.05 26 Austin Aldrich (USA) 0:00:18.87 27 Heikki Hall (USA) 0:00:19.74 28 Leland O'connor (USA) 0:00:19.90 29 Jason Scheiding (USA) 0:00:20.49 30 Kyle Wagner (USA) 0:00:21.25 31 Phillip Kmetz (USA) 0:00:21.44 32 Ryan Gardner (USA) 0:00:21.62 33 Brian Yannuzzi (USA) 0:00:24.92 34 George Ryan (USA) 0:00:25.72 35 Zach Faulkner (USA) 0:00:25.74 36 Alex Couture (USA) 0:00:26.39 37 Erik Gosselin (USA) 0:00:27.09 38 Dan Godard (USA) 0:00:29.09 39 Kyle Kimble (USA) 0:00:29.53 40 Brian Piper (USA) 0:00:29.94 41 Eric Bercume (USA) 0:00:33.32 42 Jess Pedersen (USA) 0:01:10.36 43 Steve Wentz (USA) 0:01:52.12 44 Dante Harmony (USA) 0:02:27.68 45 Chris Higgerson (USA) 0:03:02.15 46 Tim Price (USA) 0:03:45.10 DNF Benedict Treglia (USA) DNF Oliver Levick (USA) DNF Quinton Spaulding (USA) DNF Max Morgan (USA) DNF Bryn Atkinson (Aus)