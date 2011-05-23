Trending

Gwin wins third US Pro GRT in Plattekill

Harmony speeds to women's victory

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to a win in Plattekill, New York at the third US Pro GRT.

(Image credit: Matthew DeLorme)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Jacqueline Harmony won the US Pro GRT round in Roxbury, New York.

Riders got to compete in near perfect conditions with dry weather, a nearly dry course and a good crowd, which produced some fast times.

Gwin lead home teammate Justin Leov and Cody Warren.

"I'm stoked on the weekend. It's been a lot of fun hanging out with my teammates and mechanics in such a relaxed atmosphere," said Gwin. "Also cool to be racing in my home country, so I can't wait for next weekend’s race at the US Open!"

"It was a full-on track and to get down with little mistakes was great," said runner-up Leov. "Big lines were happening and it just goes to show how the sport keeps developing. I've been coming up with my riding/racing these last few weeks so I'm excited to get on with the US Open next week and then back into the World Cups. I'm extremely happy with how my run went."

Pre-race favorite Neko Mulally washed out a front wheel in the final and lost nine seconds. He finished 14th.

In the women's race, Harmony beat Joanna Petterson by a very narrow 0.20 seconds. Darian Harvey was third.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA)0:02:39.41
2Justin Leov (NZl)0:00:02.37
3Cody Warren (USA)0:00:03.76
4Curtis Keene (USA)0:00:04.13
5Logan Binggeli (USA)0:00:05.22
6Tyler Immer (USA)0:00:05.70
7Bradley Benedict (USA)0:00:05.71
8Ben Furbee (USA)0:00:06.78
9Kevin Aiello (USA)0:00:06.94
10Lars Sternberg (USA)0:00:07.53
11Eliot Jackson (USA)0:00:07.65
12Jason Memmelaar (USA)0:00:08.02
13John Keep (USA)0:00:08.56
14Neko Mulally (USA)0:00:09.26
15Brian Buell (USA)0:00:09.63
16Chris Heath (USA)0:00:10.58
17John Swanguen (USA)0:00:10.93
18Geoffrey Ulmer (USA)0:00:11.35
19Graeme Pitts (USA)0:00:11.52
20Evan Turpen (USA)0:00:12.33
21Leif Lorenzen (USA)0:00:14.05
22Richard Rude Jr (USA)0:00:14.22
23Charlie Sponsel (USA)0:00:14.67
24Michael Buell (USA)0:00:16.21
25Amado Stachenfeld (USA)0:00:17.05
26Austin Aldrich (USA)0:00:18.87
27Heikki Hall (USA)0:00:19.74
28Leland O'connor (USA)0:00:19.90
29Jason Scheiding (USA)0:00:20.49
30Kyle Wagner (USA)0:00:21.25
31Phillip Kmetz (USA)0:00:21.44
32Ryan Gardner (USA)0:00:21.62
33Brian Yannuzzi (USA)0:00:24.92
34George Ryan (USA)0:00:25.72
35Zach Faulkner (USA)0:00:25.74
36Alex Couture (USA)0:00:26.39
37Erik Gosselin (USA)0:00:27.09
38Dan Godard (USA)0:00:29.09
39Kyle Kimble (USA)0:00:29.53
40Brian Piper (USA)0:00:29.94
41Eric Bercume (USA)0:00:33.32
42Jess Pedersen (USA)0:01:10.36
43Steve Wentz (USA)0:01:52.12
44Dante Harmony (USA)0:02:27.68
45Chris Higgerson (USA)0:03:02.15
46Tim Price (USA)0:03:45.10
DNFBenedict Treglia (USA)
DNFOliver Levick (USA)
DNFQuinton Spaulding (USA)
DNFMax Morgan (USA)
DNFBryn Atkinson (Aus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:03:21.09
2Joanna Petterson (RSA)0:00:00.20
3Darian Harvey (USA)0:00:02.33
4Lauren Daney (USA)0:00:15.85
5Becky Gardner (USA)0:00:22.93
6Mary Moncorge (Fra)0:00:35.49
7Rae Gandolf (USA)0:00:41.71
8Hillary Elgert (USA)0:01:19.20
DNFJill Kintner (USA)

 

