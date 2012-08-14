Gwin renews with Trek World Racing

Image 1 of 2 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 2 of 2 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Trek World Racing)

After two incredible seasons in which the history books in men's downhill racing have been re-written several times, UCI world ranked number 1 Aaron Gwin confirmed his recent contract renewal with Trek World Racing for an additional three years. The announcement was made last night in the US during the annual Trek World show in Waterloo, Wisconsin which Gwin was attending.

Since joining Trek World Racing, Gwin has twice won the UCI World Cup overall.

"I'm honored to continue my relationship with Trek Bicycles, and the Trek World Racing program. Their support has been a key part of my success over the last two years, and they've given me all the tools I need to reach my goals," said Gwin. "I'm excited for the years ahead, and looking forward to further developing the Trek Bicycles brand."

A goal that still remains for Gwin this year is winning the UCI Downhill World Championships in Leogang, Austria a venue that brought him World Cup success in the past. Then he'll head to Norway to collect the World Cup trophy and try and put in another win for the season at the final round of the World Cup for 2012.

"Obviously we're thrilled to know we have Aaron back with us for a long period of time. He's a consummate professional to work with and a great inspiration to his teammates," said Team Director Martin Whiteley. "His confidence in our staff and support means a great deal to us, and we'll do all we can to support him in achieving his goals over the coming years".

In the past two seasons with Trek World Racing, Gwin has won nine of the 13 World Cup downhill events; achieved 100 percent World Cup podium results and won two World Cup overall titles. He is the first rider in the history of the sport to win five World Cup races in a season (2011), the first to win four World Cup races consecutively (2012) and the first American man ever to win the downhill World Cup overall title.