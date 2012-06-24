Gwin wins Mont-Sainte-Anne downhill
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Rivals still trying to figure out how to beat him
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) won the elite men's downhill World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. He won by 1.3 seconds ahead of Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and Danny Hart (Giant).
Although he was considered the favorite for the event by all his rivals and he won here last year, Gwin wasn't taking anything for granted. "We train to win so it's always the hope, but you never know until you cross the finish line. You just have to give it a shot."
"I felt good out there today. It was a hard run. It's one of those tracks. It's long but you just got to leave it out there. It's fun. I always like this track."
Thibaut Ruffin (Commencal / Riding Addiction) set the first fast time that would stick for awhile with a 4:23.829, which was good enough for an eventual 14th place. He contentedly settled into the hot seat and said, "My run went good. I gave everything and no big mistakes. It was fun."
Twenty seven riders later, Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) set a new best time in 4:19.161. It would net him a season's best ninth place finish.
Coming into the top 10 riders, occupants would shuffle in and out of the hot seat. Next up was Andrew Neethling (Giant) in 4:18.987. "I think I improved in a few spots that I wanted to after qualis," he said. "I felt like I was attacking the bottom. Obviously, I was a bit worn out and arms were fading. I don't feel like I lost much time. I managed to push through where I needed to. I'm happy to put in a solid one - that's where I want to be most weekends. I want to peak on the podium at a few. I need a lot of points now. I don't want to be the guy who just gets one good one every year. It's good to be up here."
Sam Hill (Monster Energy/Specialized) immediately bumped Neethling out of the hot seat with a 4:17.631, good enough for an eventual fifth place.
"It's always good to get on the podium," said Hill. "I'd like to try to move up a few spots. The track felt boggy and soft this morning in practice. Then it dried off. I didn't ride practice yesterday and yes, the track was a bit different than qualifiers when it was dry. But you can adapt to it pretty easily.
"I think the track here flies pretty well. Even though some parts aren't as flat out as the open parts, you're just on it the whole time. It's about how fast you can go from top to bottom. There's nowhere you can get out of your rhythm."
Canadian Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) came down the mountain with a time that would net him seventh overall in front of a home crowd, but it wasn't enough for the hot seat.
Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) was next to set the fastest time in 4:17.082. "It was not a bad run. I'm happy enough. I pushed hard at the top and rode the bottom bit as quick as I could. I was starting to get tired at the bottom. It felt like it flowed pretty well. It's all about keeping the momentum and speed going. I felt fast. I had a bobble here and there, but it's a technical track, and it's hard to put a smooth run together."
Neither Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) nor Brook MacDonald (MS Mondraker) could go faster, so it was up to world champion Danny Hart to up the ante, which he did with a 4:16.162.
"It was hard work, but the crowds were good and I had a good run. It's such close racing now," said Hart. "Two seconds between the five of us is nothing on a track like this. Hats off to Gwin, but we'll catch him." Hart has been very consistent this season with a second at Fort William and a sixth at Val di Sole and a third here today.
"I'm up there, I just need to get two more places," said Hart, who is hungry for his first World Cup win.
Santa Cruz Syndicate's Greg Minnaar was next to top the leaderboard with a 4:15.329. "I was nervous up at the top," said Minnaar. "I've had good results here before and a lot of crashes trying to get good results, so this morning I felt like I had a good practice and I felt good on track."
"I pushed hard. I was quite loose at the top - more loose than I normally ride and coming down to the bottom, I tried to back off and be a bit smoother and I made a couple of mistakes where I was just off line. I was just disappointed. I gave it my all and pushed hard thinking that might be good enough for a win, but it's just not good enough these days. It's hard trying to figure out what it is. Second is pretty good, but we all come here to win. Aaron is killing it at the moment and it takes a lot to beat him."
Minnaar said the bottom half of his run was good after taking a lot of risks up top and blowing a corner. "I knew I had to clean up my act on the bottom half and I managed to do it. I pulled a bit of time back but it wasn't enough to take it."
What was enough to take it was Gwin's ride. "The organizers had opened up the top section. There was a bit of a headwind," said Gwin. "The top section of the track went well. I just had a mistake at the bottom. It kinda of messed me up, but I ended up pulling it together."
He led at each split down the mountain. "This place is fun. From the first practice run on Thursday, I came down with a big smile on my face. The rain made the track pretty much perfect for finals. It's a hard course to race, but a fun course to ride."
Gwin continues as World Cup leader with 900 points. "It's never easy to protect the lead. These longer tracks are tough," he said. "I'm looking forward to a shorter track next week. It's always fun racing in Windham. I have some family and a bunch of friends there."
Minnaar is in second in the World Cup with 765 points while Atherton has 640. Hart is fourth with 525 and Hill rounds out the top five with 461 points.
Race note
Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) crashed hard on the course and did not finish the race. He was treated onsite by medical staff and suffered no broken bones but sustained a concussion. He does not remember the crash, and his team said they will watch him closely for the next 48 hours.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:04:14.022
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:01.307
|3
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:02.140
|4
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:03.060
|5
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:03.609
|6
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:03.885
|7
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:04.521
|8
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:04.965
|9
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:05.139
|10
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:05.633
|11
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:06.015
|12
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:07.502
|13
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:08.536
|14
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:09.807
|15
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:09.924
|16
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11
|0:00:09.925
|17
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:10.113
|18
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:10.207
|19
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:10.648
|20
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:10.967
|21
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:11.063
|22
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|0:00:11.324
|23
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:12.011
|24
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:12.148
|25
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:12.205
|26
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|0:00:12.232
|27
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:12.752
|28
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|0:00:12.767
|29
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:13.075
|30
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|0:00:13.683
|31
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:13.925
|32
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:14.004
|33
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:14.047
|34
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|0:00:14.094
|35
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:14.103
|36
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|0:00:14.143
|37
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|0:00:14.190
|38
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|0:00:14.706
|39
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|0:00:14.922
|40
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|0:00:15.222
|41
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:15.279
|42
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:00:15.869
|43
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:15.961
|44
|Jack Moir° (Aus)
|0:00:16.087
|45
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:16.237
|46
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:16.243
|47
|Jono Jones° (GBr)
|0:00:17.362
|48
|Cody Warren (USA)
|0:00:17.779
|49
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:18.084
|50
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:18.631
|51
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:18.817
|52
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:19.291
|53
|Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees
|0:00:19.402
|54
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:19.419
|55
|Kieran Bennett (NZl)
|0:00:19.966
|56
|Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:20.074
|57
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|0:00:20.244
|58
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:20.292
|59
|Dean Lucas° (Aus)
|0:00:20.447
|60
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:20.861
|61
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:21.404
|62
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:21.447
|63
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:21.647
|64
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:23.557
|65
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:23.909
|66
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:00:24.751
|67
|Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)
|0:00:26.132
|68
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:00:26.820
|69
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:27.310
|70
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|0:00:28.194
|71
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:28.428
|72
|Mark Wallace° (Can)
|0:00:47.660
|73
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense
|0:00:55.192
|74
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing
|0:02:31.116
|75
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:02:45.108
|76
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:23.751
|77
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:05:46.368
|78
|Hans Lambert (Can) Lehikoinen Matti
|0:08:26.295
|DNF
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|DNF
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|DNS
|Joe Connell° (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|80
|pts
|2
|MS Mondraker Team
|69
|3
|Trek World Racing
|61
|4
|Lapierre International
|60
|5
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|55
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|54
|7
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|52
|8
|Scott11
|41
|9
|Devinci Global Racing
|38
|10
|Hutchinson United Ride
|34
|11
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|28
|12
|Team Norco International
|18
|13
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|12
|14
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|12
|15
|CG Racing Brigade
|11
|16
|Passion Velo.Fr
|10
|17
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|8
|18
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|8
|19
|Kona
|8
|20
|Topcycle By Trek
|7
|21
|SC-Intense
|6
|22
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|5
|23
|Unior Tools Team
|3
|24
|Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTBHerin School Asd
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA)
|900
|pts
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA)
|765
|3
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|640
|4
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|525
|5
|Samuel Hill (Aus)
|461
|6
|Steve Smith (Can)
|410
|7
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|367
|8
|Michael Hannah (Aus)
|354
|9
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|341
|10
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)
|301
|11
|Justin Leov (NZl)
|301
|12
|Andrew Neethling (RSA)
|300
|13
|Cameron Cole (NZl)
|296
|14
|Brook Macdonald (NZl)
|286
|15
|George Brannigan (NZl)
|258
|16
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|257
|17
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra)
|249
|18
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|245
|19
|Rémi Thirion (Fra)
|242
|20
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|233
|21
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA)
|230
|22
|Nick Beer (Swi)
|227
|23
|Patrick Thome (Fra)
|218
|24
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|214
|25
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|212
|26
|Loic Bruni° (Fra)
|199
|27
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)
|194
|28
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|189
|29
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|185
|30
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|169
|31
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|167
|32
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|166
|33
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|165
|34
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|158
|35
|Connor Fearon° (Aus)
|155
|36
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|149
|37
|Jared Graves (Aus)
|142
|38
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|141
|39
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|137
|40
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|135
|41
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|126
|42
|Robin Wallner (Swe)
|125
|43
|Eliot Jackson (USA)
|119
|44
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|118
|45
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|114
|46
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|112
|47
|Joshua Button (Aus)
|108
|48
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|108
|49
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|108
|50
|Duncan Riffle (USA)
|108
|51
|Troy Brosnan (Aus)
|107
|52
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|106
|53
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|105
|54
|Ziga Pandur (Slo)
|98
|55
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|96
|56
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
|95
|57
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|93
|58
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|91
|59
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|89
|60
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|88
|61
|Nejc Rutar (Slo)
|88
|62
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|78
|63
|Neko Mulally (USA)
|75
|64
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|75
|65
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|73
|66
|Mitch Ropelato (USA)
|73
|67
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|67
|68
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|65
|69
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|62
|70
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|57
|71
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|57
|72
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|56
|73
|Filip Polc (Svk)
|55
|74
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|50
|75
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|48
|76
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|48
|77
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)
|47
|78
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|45
|79
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|45
|80
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|44
|81
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|43
|82
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|43
|83
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|42
|84
|Yoann Barelli (Fra)
|42
|85
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|41
|86
|Jono Jones° (GBr)
|40
|87
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|38
|88
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|38
|89
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|38
|90
|Jack Moir° (Aus)
|37
|91
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|37
|92
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|37
|93
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|35
|94
|Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra)
|35
|95
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|35
|96
|Cody Warren (USA)
|33
|97
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|33
|98
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|33
|99
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|32
|100
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|32
|101
|Niklas Wallner (Swe)
|31
|102
|Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita)
|30
|103
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|30
|104
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|30
|105
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|29
|106
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|28
|107
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|28
|108
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|27
|109
|Kieran Bennett (NZl)
|26
|110
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|23
|111
|Dean Lucas° (Aus)
|22
|112
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|22
|113
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|22
|114
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|18
|115
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|18
|116
|Carlo Caire° (Ita)
|17
|117
|Phil Atwill° (GBr)
|17
|118
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|16
|119
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|15
|120
|Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)
|14
|121
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|14
|122
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|13
|123
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|12
|124
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|12
|125
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|11
|126
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)
|11
|127
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|11
|128
|Matthias Stonig (Aut)
|10
|129
|Mark Wallace° (Can)
|9
|130
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|8
|131
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|8
|132
|Mathias Haas (Aut)
|7
|133
|Tiaan° Odendaal (RSA)
|7
|134
|Benjamin Torrano (Fra)
|7
|135
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|4
|136
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|3
|137
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|3
|138
|Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|292
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|226
|3
|MS Mondraker Team
|222
|4
|Trek World Racing
|221
|5
|Lapierre International
|191
|6
|Hutchinson United Ride
|171
|7
|Devinci Global Racing
|169
|8
|Scott11
|162
|9
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|158
|10
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|137
|11
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|125
|12
|Team Norco International
|82
|13
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|78
|14
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|68
|15
|Passion Velo.Fr
|50
|16
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|46
|17
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|44
|18
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|43
|19
|SC-Intense
|43
|20
|CG Racing Brigade
|37
|21
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|27
|22
|Topcycle By Trek
|25
|23
|Kona
|16
|24
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|12
|25
|CK Racing Santacruz
|11
|26
|Unior Tools Team
|10
|27
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|10
|28
|Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|9
|29
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|4
|30
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|3
|31
|Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTBHerin School Asd
|1
