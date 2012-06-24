Image 1 of 15 Downhill World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 15 World Cup leader, Aaron Gwin (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 15 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 15 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 15 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 15 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 15 Samuel Hill (Monster Energy-Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 15 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 15 Michael Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 15 Matti Lehikoinen (Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 15 World Cup leaders, Aaron Gwin and Emilie Ragot (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 15 Elite men's downhill World Cup podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne: Gee Atherton (GT), Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), Danny Hart (Giant), Sam Hill (Monster Energy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 15 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning another World Cup victory in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 15 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning for the second year in a row in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) won the elite men's downhill World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. He won by 1.3 seconds ahead of Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and Danny Hart (Giant).

Although he was considered the favorite for the event by all his rivals and he won here last year, Gwin wasn't taking anything for granted. "We train to win so it's always the hope, but you never know until you cross the finish line. You just have to give it a shot."

"I felt good out there today. It was a hard run. It's one of those tracks. It's long but you just got to leave it out there. It's fun. I always like this track."

Thibaut Ruffin (Commencal / Riding Addiction) set the first fast time that would stick for awhile with a 4:23.829, which was good enough for an eventual 14th place. He contentedly settled into the hot seat and said, "My run went good. I gave everything and no big mistakes. It was fun."

Twenty seven riders later, Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) set a new best time in 4:19.161. It would net him a season's best ninth place finish.

Coming into the top 10 riders, occupants would shuffle in and out of the hot seat. Next up was Andrew Neethling (Giant) in 4:18.987. "I think I improved in a few spots that I wanted to after qualis," he said. "I felt like I was attacking the bottom. Obviously, I was a bit worn out and arms were fading. I don't feel like I lost much time. I managed to push through where I needed to. I'm happy to put in a solid one - that's where I want to be most weekends. I want to peak on the podium at a few. I need a lot of points now. I don't want to be the guy who just gets one good one every year. It's good to be up here."

Sam Hill (Monster Energy/Specialized) immediately bumped Neethling out of the hot seat with a 4:17.631, good enough for an eventual fifth place.

"It's always good to get on the podium," said Hill. "I'd like to try to move up a few spots. The track felt boggy and soft this morning in practice. Then it dried off. I didn't ride practice yesterday and yes, the track was a bit different than qualifiers when it was dry. But you can adapt to it pretty easily.

"I think the track here flies pretty well. Even though some parts aren't as flat out as the open parts, you're just on it the whole time. It's about how fast you can go from top to bottom. There's nowhere you can get out of your rhythm."

Canadian Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) came down the mountain with a time that would net him seventh overall in front of a home crowd, but it wasn't enough for the hot seat.

Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) was next to set the fastest time in 4:17.082. "It was not a bad run. I'm happy enough. I pushed hard at the top and rode the bottom bit as quick as I could. I was starting to get tired at the bottom. It felt like it flowed pretty well. It's all about keeping the momentum and speed going. I felt fast. I had a bobble here and there, but it's a technical track, and it's hard to put a smooth run together."

Neither Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) nor Brook MacDonald (MS Mondraker) could go faster, so it was up to world champion Danny Hart to up the ante, which he did with a 4:16.162.

"It was hard work, but the crowds were good and I had a good run. It's such close racing now," said Hart. "Two seconds between the five of us is nothing on a track like this. Hats off to Gwin, but we'll catch him." Hart has been very consistent this season with a second at Fort William and a sixth at Val di Sole and a third here today.

"I'm up there, I just need to get two more places," said Hart, who is hungry for his first World Cup win.

Santa Cruz Syndicate's Greg Minnaar was next to top the leaderboard with a 4:15.329. "I was nervous up at the top," said Minnaar. "I've had good results here before and a lot of crashes trying to get good results, so this morning I felt like I had a good practice and I felt good on track."

"I pushed hard. I was quite loose at the top - more loose than I normally ride and coming down to the bottom, I tried to back off and be a bit smoother and I made a couple of mistakes where I was just off line. I was just disappointed. I gave it my all and pushed hard thinking that might be good enough for a win, but it's just not good enough these days. It's hard trying to figure out what it is. Second is pretty good, but we all come here to win. Aaron is killing it at the moment and it takes a lot to beat him."

Minnaar said the bottom half of his run was good after taking a lot of risks up top and blowing a corner. "I knew I had to clean up my act on the bottom half and I managed to do it. I pulled a bit of time back but it wasn't enough to take it."

What was enough to take it was Gwin's ride. "The organizers had opened up the top section. There was a bit of a headwind," said Gwin. "The top section of the track went well. I just had a mistake at the bottom. It kinda of messed me up, but I ended up pulling it together."

He led at each split down the mountain. "This place is fun. From the first practice run on Thursday, I came down with a big smile on my face. The rain made the track pretty much perfect for finals. It's a hard course to race, but a fun course to ride."

Gwin continues as World Cup leader with 900 points. "It's never easy to protect the lead. These longer tracks are tough," he said. "I'm looking forward to a shorter track next week. It's always fun racing in Windham. I have some family and a bunch of friends there."

Minnaar is in second in the World Cup with 765 points while Atherton has 640. Hart is fourth with 525 and Hill rounds out the top five with 461 points.

Race note

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) crashed hard on the course and did not finish the race. He was treated onsite by medical staff and suffered no broken bones but sustained a concussion. He does not remember the crash, and his team said they will watch him closely for the next 48 hours.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:04:14.022 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:01.307 3 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.140 4 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:03.060 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:03.609 6 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:03.885 7 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:04.521 8 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:04.965 9 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:05.139 10 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:05.633 11 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:06.015 12 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:07.502 13 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:08.536 14 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:09.807 15 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:09.924 16 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 0:00:09.925 17 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:10.113 18 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:10.207 19 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:10.648 20 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:10.967 21 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:11.063 22 Luke Strobel (USA) 0:00:11.324 23 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:12.011 24 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:12.148 25 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:12.205 26 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.232 27 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:00:12.752 28 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.767 29 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:13.075 30 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 0:00:13.683 31 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:13.925 32 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:14.004 33 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:14.047 34 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 0:00:14.094 35 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:14.103 36 Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:14.143 37 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:14.190 38 Austin Warren° (USA) 0:00:14.706 39 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) 0:00:14.922 40 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:15.222 41 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:15.279 42 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 0:00:15.869 43 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:15.961 44 Jack Moir° (Aus) 0:00:16.087 45 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:16.237 46 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:16.243 47 Jono Jones° (GBr) 0:00:17.362 48 Cody Warren (USA) 0:00:17.779 49 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:18.084 50 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:18.631 51 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:18.817 52 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:19.291 53 Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees 0:00:19.402 54 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:19.419 55 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 0:00:19.966 56 Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:20.074 57 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:20.244 58 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:20.292 59 Dean Lucas° (Aus) 0:00:20.447 60 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:20.861 61 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:21.404 62 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:21.447 63 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:21.647 64 Ludovic May (Swi) 0:00:23.557 65 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:23.909 66 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:00:24.751 67 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) 0:00:26.132 68 Mark Scott (GBr) 0:00:26.820 69 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 0:00:27.310 70 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 0:00:28.194 71 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:28.428 72 Mark Wallace° (Can) 0:00:47.660 73 Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense 0:00:55.192 74 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing 0:02:31.116 75 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:02:45.108 76 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:03:23.751 77 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 0:05:46.368 78 Hans Lambert (Can) Lehikoinen Matti 0:08:26.295 DNF Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof DNF Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing DNS Joe Connell° (GBr)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 80 pts 2 MS Mondraker Team 69 3 Trek World Racing 61 4 Lapierre International 60 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 55 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 54 7 Commencal / Riding Addiction 52 8 Scott11 41 9 Devinci Global Racing 38 10 Hutchinson United Ride 34 11 Monster Energy-Specialized 28 12 Team Norco International 18 13 Alpine Commencal Austria 12 14 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 12 15 CG Racing Brigade 11 16 Passion Velo.Fr 10 17 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 8 18 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 8 19 Kona 8 20 Topcycle By Trek 7 21 SC-Intense 6 22 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 5 23 Unior Tools Team 3 24 Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTBHerin School Asd 1

World cup individual standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) 900 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) 765 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) 640 4 Danny Hart (GBr) 525 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) 461 6 Steve Smith (Can) 410 7 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 367 8 Michael Hannah (Aus) 354 9 Josh Bryceland (GBr) 341 10 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) 301 11 Justin Leov (NZl) 301 12 Andrew Neethling (RSA) 300 13 Cameron Cole (NZl) 296 14 Brook Macdonald (NZl) 286 15 George Brannigan (NZl) 258 16 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) 257 17 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) 249 18 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) 245 19 Rémi Thirion (Fra) 242 20 Joseph Smith (GBr) 233 21 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) 230 22 Nick Beer (Swi) 227 23 Patrick Thome (Fra) 218 24 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) 214 25 Luke Strobel (USA) 212 26 Loic Bruni° (Fra) 199 27 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) 194 28 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 189 29 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 185 30 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 169 31 Julien Camellini (Fra) 167 32 Steve Peat (GBr) 166 33 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 165 34 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) 158 35 Connor Fearon° (Aus) 155 36 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 149 37 Jared Graves (Aus) 142 38 Sam Dale (GBr) 141 39 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) 137 40 Greg Williamson (GBr) 135 41 Markus Pekoll (Aut) 126 42 Robin Wallner (Swe) 125 43 Eliot Jackson (USA) 119 44 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 118 45 Florent Payet (Fra) 114 46 Richard Thomas (GBr) 112 47 Joshua Button (Aus) 108 48 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) 108 49 Matthew Beer (Can) 108 50 Duncan Riffle (USA) 108 51 Troy Brosnan (Aus) 107 52 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 106 53 Harry Molloy (GBr) 105 54 Ziga Pandur (Slo) 98 55 Oliver Burton (GBr) 96 56 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) 95 57 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 93 58 Jack Reading (GBr) 91 59 Ben Reid (Irl) 89 60 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 88 61 Nejc Rutar (Slo) 88 62 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 78 63 Neko Mulally (USA) 75 64 Harry Heath (GBr) 75 65 Fraser Mcglone° (GBr) 73 66 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 73 67 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) 67 68 Kyle Sangers (Can) 65 69 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 62 70 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) 57 71 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 57 72 Francisco Pardal (Por) 56 73 Filip Polc (Svk) 55 74 Benny Strasser (Ger) 50 75 Marco Milivinti (Ita) 48 76 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 48 77 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) 47 78 Dan Atherton (GBr) 45 79 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) 45 80 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 44 81 Austin Warren° (USA) 43 82 Mark Scott (GBr) 43 83 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) 42 84 Yoann Barelli (Fra) 42 85 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 41 86 Jono Jones° (GBr) 40 87 Adam Brayton (GBr) 38 88 Curtis Keene (USA) 38 89 Nico Vink (Bel) 38 90 Jack Moir° (Aus) 37 91 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 37 92 Alex Bond (GBr) 37 93 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 35 94 Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) 35 95 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) 35 96 Cody Warren (USA) 33 97 Timothy Bentley (RSA) 33 98 Miran Vauh (Slo) 33 99 Faustin Figaret (Fra) 32 100 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 32 101 Niklas Wallner (Swe) 31 102 Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita) 30 103 Ralph Jones (GBr) 30 104 Ludovic May (Swi) 30 105 Joe Barnes (GBr) 29 106 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 28 107 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 28 108 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 27 109 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 26 110 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 23 111 Dean Lucas° (Aus) 22 112 Lars Peyer (Swi) 22 113 Scott Mears (GBr) 22 114 Logan Binggeli (USA) 18 115 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 18 116 Carlo Caire° (Ita) 17 117 Phil Atwill° (GBr) 17 118 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 16 119 Rob Fraser (Can) 15 120 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) 14 121 Arthur Parret (Fra) 14 122 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 13 123 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 12 124 Emyr Davies (GBr) 12 125 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 11 126 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa) 11 127 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 11 128 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 10 129 Mark Wallace° (Can) 9 130 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) 8 131 Lutz Weber (Swi) 8 132 Mathias Haas (Aut) 7 133 Tiaan° Odendaal (RSA) 7 134 Benjamin Torrano (Fra) 7 135 Kevin Aiello (USA) 4 136 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 3 137 Hans Lambert (Can) 3 138 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 2