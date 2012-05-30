Trending

Gwin and Daney grow their US Pro GRT leads

Both riders win Plattekill round

Image 1 of 2

Lauren Daney (DRD/Intense) on her way to victory in Plattekill.

Lauren Daney (DRD/Intense) on her way to victory in Plattekill.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 2 of 2

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to a win in Plattekill.

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to a win in Plattekill.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) continued with its third race over the weekend at the Plattekill round of the Eastern States Cup. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) descended to victory in Roxbury, New York on Sunday to grow their leads in the Pro GRT overall.

Related Articles

US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) kicks off in Washington

Smith and Kintner take early US Pro GRT leads

$10,000 up for grabs at next two US Pro GRTs

Gwin wins US Pro GRT at Mountain Creek

Gwin and Leov go one-two for Trek World Racing in Plattekill

After his victory, Gwin continues to lead the US Pro GRT, head of his teammate Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Phillip Kmetz (Voncooper). With his fourth-place finish at Plattekill, Gavin Vaughn (Von Cooper) moved into the top five just behind Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), who currently holds a tie with Kmetz for third.

Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) extended her US Pro GRT lead to 63 points while Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis) holds a slight lead for second over former four cross world champion Jill Kintner (Team Norco International), who was racing abroad and did not contest the Plattekill round.

See full coverage of the US Pro GRT round in Plattekill.

The Pro GRT will move west for its fourth stop, the Mountain States Cup - Chile Challenge, set for Angel Fire, New Mexico on June 9-10.

US Pro GRT Standings after three rounds

Elite men
#Rider NameStandings
1Aaron Gwin160pts
2Justin Leov82
3Phil Kmetz60
4Steve Smith60
5Gavin Vaughan45
6Art Babcock39
7Logan Binggeli30
8Mick Hannah30
9Chris Higgerson28
10Josh Bryceland25
11Mat Dodd24
12Al Ortiz22
13Kevin Aiello20
14Nikolas Dudukov20
15Neko Mulally20
16Greg Minnaar18
17Mikey Sylvestri16
18Brian Atkinson14
19Jared Graves12
20Adam Morse10
21Mark Wallace10
22Jesse Beare8
23Leif Lorenzen8
24Richie Rude8
25Mitch Delfs6
26George Ryan6
27Brandan Bohl4
28Eliot Jackson4
29Logan Mulally4
30Leland O'connor3
31Remi Gauvin1
32Jason Scheidein1

Elite women
#Rider NameStandings
1Lauren Daney128pts
2Joanna Petterso65
3Jill Kintner60
4Katelyn Parhial48
5Miranda Miller40
6Elinor Wesner40
7Stephanie Sowle39
8Amber Price36
9Holly Feniak30
10Rae Gandolf30
11Anne Galyean25
12Rebecca Gardner24
13Katie Holden20
14Mary Elges18
15Danice Uyesugi18
16Jaime Rees16
17Gabriela Willia14
18Jacqueline Harm12
19Jaime Hill10
20Britney White6
21Margaret Gregor2
22Michelle Benson1