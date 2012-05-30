Gwin and Daney grow their US Pro GRT leads
Both riders win Plattekill round
The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) continued with its third race over the weekend at the Plattekill round of the Eastern States Cup. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) descended to victory in Roxbury, New York on Sunday to grow their leads in the Pro GRT overall.
After his victory, Gwin continues to lead the US Pro GRT, head of his teammate Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Phillip Kmetz (Voncooper). With his fourth-place finish at Plattekill, Gavin Vaughn (Von Cooper) moved into the top five just behind Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), who currently holds a tie with Kmetz for third.
Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) extended her US Pro GRT lead to 63 points while Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis) holds a slight lead for second over former four cross world champion Jill Kintner (Team Norco International), who was racing abroad and did not contest the Plattekill round.
The Pro GRT will move west for its fourth stop, the Mountain States Cup - Chile Challenge, set for Angel Fire, New Mexico on June 9-10.
US Pro GRT Standings after three rounds
|#
|Rider Name
|Standings
|1
|Aaron Gwin
|160
|pts
|2
|Justin Leov
|82
|3
|Phil Kmetz
|60
|4
|Steve Smith
|60
|5
|Gavin Vaughan
|45
|6
|Art Babcock
|39
|7
|Logan Binggeli
|30
|8
|Mick Hannah
|30
|9
|Chris Higgerson
|28
|10
|Josh Bryceland
|25
|11
|Mat Dodd
|24
|12
|Al Ortiz
|22
|13
|Kevin Aiello
|20
|14
|Nikolas Dudukov
|20
|15
|Neko Mulally
|20
|16
|Greg Minnaar
|18
|17
|Mikey Sylvestri
|16
|18
|Brian Atkinson
|14
|19
|Jared Graves
|12
|20
|Adam Morse
|10
|21
|Mark Wallace
|10
|22
|Jesse Beare
|8
|23
|Leif Lorenzen
|8
|24
|Richie Rude
|8
|25
|Mitch Delfs
|6
|26
|George Ryan
|6
|27
|Brandan Bohl
|4
|28
|Eliot Jackson
|4
|29
|Logan Mulally
|4
|30
|Leland O'connor
|3
|31
|Remi Gauvin
|1
|32
|Jason Scheidein
|1
|#
|Rider Name
|Standings
|1
|Lauren Daney
|128
|pts
|2
|Joanna Petterso
|65
|3
|Jill Kintner
|60
|4
|Katelyn Parhial
|48
|5
|Miranda Miller
|40
|6
|Elinor Wesner
|40
|7
|Stephanie Sowle
|39
|8
|Amber Price
|36
|9
|Holly Feniak
|30
|10
|Rae Gandolf
|30
|11
|Anne Galyean
|25
|12
|Rebecca Gardner
|24
|13
|Katie Holden
|20
|14
|Mary Elges
|18
|15
|Danice Uyesugi
|18
|16
|Jaime Rees
|16
|17
|Gabriela Willia
|14
|18
|Jacqueline Harm
|12
|19
|Jaime Hill
|10
|20
|Britney White
|6
|21
|Margaret Gregor
|2
|22
|Michelle Benson
|1
