Gwin and Daney grow their US Pro GRT leads

Image 1 of 2 Lauren Daney (DRD/Intense) on her way to victory in Plattekill. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 2 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to a win in Plattekill. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) continued with its third race over the weekend at the Plattekill round of the Eastern States Cup. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) descended to victory in Roxbury, New York on Sunday to grow their leads in the Pro GRT overall.

After his victory, Gwin continues to lead the US Pro GRT, head of his teammate Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Phillip Kmetz (Voncooper). With his fourth-place finish at Plattekill, Gavin Vaughn (Von Cooper) moved into the top five just behind Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), who currently holds a tie with Kmetz for third.

Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) extended her US Pro GRT lead to 63 points while Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis) holds a slight lead for second over former four cross world champion Jill Kintner (Team Norco International), who was racing abroad and did not contest the Plattekill round.

See full coverage of the US Pro GRT round in Plattekill.

The Pro GRT will move west for its fourth stop, the Mountain States Cup - Chile Challenge, set for Angel Fire, New Mexico on June 9-10.

US Pro GRT Standings after three rounds

Elite men # Rider Name Standings 1 Aaron Gwin 160 pts 2 Justin Leov 82 3 Phil Kmetz 60 4 Steve Smith 60 5 Gavin Vaughan 45 6 Art Babcock 39 7 Logan Binggeli 30 8 Mick Hannah 30 9 Chris Higgerson 28 10 Josh Bryceland 25 11 Mat Dodd 24 12 Al Ortiz 22 13 Kevin Aiello 20 14 Nikolas Dudukov 20 15 Neko Mulally 20 16 Greg Minnaar 18 17 Mikey Sylvestri 16 18 Brian Atkinson 14 19 Jared Graves 12 20 Adam Morse 10 21 Mark Wallace 10 22 Jesse Beare 8 23 Leif Lorenzen 8 24 Richie Rude 8 25 Mitch Delfs 6 26 George Ryan 6 27 Brandan Bohl 4 28 Eliot Jackson 4 29 Logan Mulally 4 30 Leland O'connor 3 31 Remi Gauvin 1 32 Jason Scheidein 1