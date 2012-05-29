Image 1 of 4 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to a win in Plattekill. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 4 Lauren Daney (DRD/Intense) on her way to victory in Plattekill. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 4 Elite women's podium at the US Pro GRT in Plattekill. Lauren Daney won the race. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 4 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Following on from their one-two result last week in the US Pro GRT round 2 at Mountain Creek, the Trek World Racing duo of Aaron Gwin and Justin Leov successfully repeated the result in Plattekill, New York, a venue that's a favorite for both riders. Phillip Kmetz (Voncooper) was third.

In the women's race, Lauren Daney (DRD/ Intense) also repeated her win of last weekend. Joanna Petterson (Nema/ Maxxis) was second, ahead of Rae Gandolf (TRD).

"I had a blast all weekend long," said Daney. "The course was awesome, and I was hitting all of the jumps. I knew I had an advantage over the competition, but still knew I had to come out charging on race day. I had momentum coming from last weekend, and am thrilled I took another win!"

Both Gwin and Leov used these two Pro GRT races as preparation for the next UCI World Cup in Italy, and found the dusty, rooty tracks ideal for what should be another dusty and dry race in Italy. Both riders were happy with their results and their preparation for the recommencement of the World Cup series which has been on a bizarre 11-week break.

In seeding, Gwin was 1.5 secs ahead of Leov on the 2:18 race run, but in the final, Leov narrowed that margin to just 0.6 seconds. Both riders had solid runs in their finals with no errors to speak of.

"This was probably the most chilled out race I've ever done," said Gwin. "There's such a great atmosphere here in Plattekill, perfect for training and racing as it's a low pressure event before the World Cups start again. I'm stoked for Justin. He rode really well all weekend and has definitely stepped up his game in the last two weeks."

"I had a fun time racing this weekend against Aaron," said Leov. "I got up to speed quickly and felt really comfortable. I'm really just looking forward to taking this momentum to Italy next weekend."

The downhillers are on their way to Val di Sole, Italy for the all-important second round of the UCI World Cup. Round 3 happens the next weekend in Fort William, Scotland.

Race note: Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) opted to rest up before Italy to ensure his ankle injury had the full amount of time to recovery before the World Cup.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (Trek) 0:02:11.00 2 Justin Leov (Trek) 0:00:00.68 3 Phillip Kmetz (Voncooper) 0:00:05.65 4 Gavin Vaughan (Von Cooper) 0:00:07.70 5 Kevin Aiello (KHS) 0:00:08.06 6 Chris Higgerson (Santa Cruz) 0:00:08.87 7 Logan Binggeli (KHS) 0:00:09.55 8 Art Babcock (One Ghost) 0:00:09.80 9 Mathew Dodd 0:00:11.10 10 Adam Morse (Rocky Mountain) 0:00:11.46 11 Jesse Beare (Commencal) 0:00:11.95 12 Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus) 0:00:12.63 13 Logan Mulally (ODI/ Trek) 0:00:13.05 14 Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost) 0:00:13.39 15 Leland O'Connor (Trek/ E13) 0:00:14.53 16 Leif Lorenzen (Turner Bikes) 0:00:14.76 17 Christopher Mari (Speed) 0:00:15.22 18 Alex Couture (Kona) 0:00:15.49 19 Ricardo Preciado (Nicolai) 0:00:15.51 20 George Ryan (Jamis) 0:00:15.56 21 Timothy White (Von Cooper) 0:00:18.26 22 Spencer Mehr (One Ghost) 0:00:18.98 23 Dylan Conte (Team Vonco) 0:00:19.09 24 Alex McAndrew (Chucks Bikes) 0:00:19.21 25 Geoffrey Ulmer 0:00:20.06 26 Jordan Newth (True Wheel) 0:00:20.48 27 Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:20.99 28 Brian Yannuzzi (Generation) 0:00:21.22 29 Max Morgan (Team BGB) 0:00:22.63 30 Jason Scheiding (FLR) 0:00:22.94 31 Brian Piper (Pivot) 0:00:23.72 32 David Flynn (FLR) 0:00:24.43 33 Oliver Levick (Drummer) 0:00:24.71 34 Anthony Coneski (Beacon) 0:00:24.86 35 Alex Moschitti (Speed) 0:00:25.33 36 BJ Treglia (Gung Ho) 0:00:28.92 37 Tom Davidson 0:00:30.48 38 Sam Chipkin (Drummer) 0:00:37.84 DNF Kevin Green

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Daney (DRD/ Intense) 0:02:49.53 2 Joanna Petterson (Nema/ Maxxis) 0:00:01.99 3 Rae Gandolf (TRD) 0:00:28.43 4 Stephanie Sowles (Gravity) 0:00:39.07 5 Amber Price (Royal) 0:00:42.42 6 Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett) 0:00:59.56 DNS Mary Elges DNS Anne Galyean (Trek)

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Shaw (Specialized/ TLD) 0:02:21.34 2 Jordan Hodder (SPS/ Freeride) 0:00:05.16 3 Walker Shaw (Specialized/ TLD) 0:00:08.17 4 Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:10.95 5 Ryan Burney (Cyclesmith) 0:00:14.39 6 Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles) 0:00:19.96 7 Jack Duffy (Goon Monster Racing) 0:00:34.88 8 Michael Rousseau 0:00:36.65 9 Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:53.43

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hinlicky (Mom & Dad) 0:02:30.04 2 Michael Barron (Bunny Hop Bikes) 0:00:00.81 3 Justin Brigandi (Fast Line Racing/ Zerode) 0:00:02.72 4 Matt Henderson (my wallet) 0:00:08.81 5 Stephen Larson (Endless Trail Bikeworx) 0:00:08.87 6 Brendon Schweitzer (Real Tree Racing) 0:00:09.56 7 David Seaquist (Gravity Pirates) 0:00:09.71 8 Dan Albert (Big T) 0:00:11.23 9 Halston Mendes (Cutting Edge Gravity Racing) 0:00:11.28 10 Willem Cooper (Von Cooper) 0:00:11.48 11 Nik Patalano (Spooky Bikes) 0:00:11.84 12 Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/ Banshee Bikes) 0:00:12.99 13 Eric Rutherford 0:00:13.07 14 Michael Carpentier (Piper Racing) 0:00:16.33 15 Daniel Siegfried (Eternal Roots/ I9/ 661) 0:00:17.22 16 Dick Patty (Oliver Racing) 0:00:18.15 17 Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project/ RIT) 0:00:21.42 18 Peter John Mihalick (Speed Legion/ Pivot Spray) 0:00:21.66 19 Cameron Nyguist (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:23.43 20 Juan Pablo Vazquez (mobilebici.com) 0:00:24.12 21 Adam Delonais (United Freeride/ Wheel Works) 0:00:25.32 22 Justin McHenry (FLR/ Zerode) 0:00:27.97 23 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/ Banshee Bikes) 0:00:28.72 24 Jonathan Westland (One Ghost Industries/ GoPro) 0:00:29.11 25 Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing-Bansheer Bikes) 0:00:30.18 26 David Penn 0:00:40.68 27 Samuel Centolella (Gravity Project/ POC) 0:00:41.37 28 Mike Klausen (Northeast Alliance Racing) 0:00:55.44 29 Eddie Mazurski (High Gear Racing) 0:02:48.56 DNF Sam Raynor (Cutting Edge/ Transition) DNF John Oliver DNF Hunter Budd (United Freeride) DNF Jonathan Lamb (Oliver Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Williams (Drummer Racing) 0:02:39.53 2 Robert Westover (Drummer Racing) 0:00:02.82 3 Judson Umberger (Generation Gap/Lupine) 0:00:03.85 4 Jeremy Fahey (Brooklyn Machine Works) 0:00:05.46 5 Fred Heinly (Kings Cyclery) 0:00:06.43 6 Eric Allocco (Azonic/Oreal) 0:00:23.68 7 Eric Clark (Drummer Racing) 0:00:24.49 8 Ruben Leon (Mobile Bici) 0:00:47.69 9 Christopher Hoey (D2C INC) 0:00:53.57 10 Chad Roberts (Gravity Project) 0:01:05.06 DNF Andrew Farrell (Flat Line Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Nicholson (Team Marty) 0:02:46.33 2 Heath Boedeker (Sierra) 0:00:00.08 3 Jacob Dellegro (Kings Cycl) 0:00:00.38 4 John Leslie (High Gear) 0:00:04.51 5 Ian Forgays (Team PBR) 0:00:08.23 6 Doug Wilson (Drummer) 0:00:18.63 7 Ernie Reale 0:00:22.72 8 Tony Pajakinas (Reading) 0:00:23.46 9 Daniel Mutz (Likin Bikin) 0:00:28.23 10 George Bodycoat (Cutting Ed) 0:00:30.70 11 George Ulmer (ESC) 0:00:41.24 12 Jerry Mailloux (Commencal) 0:03:52.41

Cat. 2 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Allaire (Chuck's Bikes) 0:03:40.01 2 Jacob DeBrusk 0:00:04.09 3 Dylan Vecchione (United Freeride/ Wheelworks) 0:00:06.14 4 Cody Robinson 0:00:10.41 5 Sawyer Alix (Cutting Edge/ Transition) 0:00:12.11 6 Brandon Potter (True Wheels) 0:00:15.42 7 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Racing) 0:00:19.88 8 Bill Thresh (Advanced Cyclery) 0:00:20.09 9 Justice Khan 0:00:22.19 10 Henry Wilkins (Gravity Project) 0:00:23.67 11 Anthony Reardon (Skin Industries) 0:00:27.55 12 Ryan Neary 0:00:33.98 13 Joshua Ribeiro (TRD/ Intense/ Kenda/ Oakley) 0:00:46.06

Cat. 2 Men 29-19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Hanson (Mtn. Creek Bike Park) 0:03:32.31 2 Marc Schneider (Big T Racing/ Mobile Bici) 0:00:14.71 3 Ian Bower (Renthal) 0:00:15.12 4 Victor Valverde (Mobilebici.com) 0:00:17.16 5 Barry O'Neill 0:00:19.94 6 Zack Taylor (Northeast Racing Alliance) 0:00:21.90 7 Ben Hibbitts (Northeast Alliance Racing) 0:00:23.24 8 Joshua Miller 0:00:24.56 9 Sam Slivinski (Big TRacing/ Mobilebici) 0:00:25.53 10 James Parascandola (RIT Cycling) 0:00:27.18 11 Marc Rousseau 0:00:28.80 12 Jordan Miller 0:00:35.17 13 Charles Mc Closkey (Cove USA/ Marzocchi USA) 0:00:36.62 14 David Polivy 0:00:37.89 15 Joseph Lomonico (Lifted Racing) 0:00:39.80 DNF Brendan Looby

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Riggins (Old Goat Gear Exchange) 0:03:37.92 2 Joe Eaton (Flatline Racing) 0:00:10.72 3 Chris Winberry 0:00:15.57 4 Pawel Jasnikowski (ArtMat) 0:00:19.19 5 Dave Albert (Northeast Alliance Racing) 0:00:20.50 6 Tomasz Skiba 0:00:21.93 7 William Potter (Lifted Racing) 0:00:31.66 8 David Page 0:00:40.76 9 Nicholas Barry (JRA Cycles) 0:00:42.31 10 Sam Simon (Lifted Racing) 0:00:43.10 11 William Downes (mobilebici.com/ sweet bikes) 0:00:52.01

Cat. 2 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hank Glowiak (Chucks Bikes) 0:03:51.65 2 Steve Kahn (Dannys) 0:00:01.41 3 Jamie Jones (Eternal Ro) 0:00:10.90 4 Thomas Smith (Wheel and) 0:00:27.01 5 Paul Makowski 0:00:27.88 6 Ian Smith (Roddis) 0:00:35.60 7 Chris Wilkins 0:00:40.57 8 Todd Boucher (Trek) 0:00:40.67 9 Sean Smith 0:00:51.82 10 Bill Kemp (Eternal) 0:54:15.35

Cat. 3 Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Kahn (Donny's Cycles) 0:03:53.69 2 Andrew Wegiel 0:00:31.27 3 David Kahn (Danny's Cycles) 0:00:31.37 4 Tyler Pursello 0:01:39.73 5 Anthony Isidoro 0:06:39.42

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Aguirre (Mobile Bici) 0:04:03.16 2 Ben Graham 0:00:04.96 3 Owen Kahn (Advanced Cycles) 0:00:41.17

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Groff (Down Cycles) 0:03:53.64 2 Kyle Maxson (Old Goat Gear Exchange) 0:00:04.95 3 Mario Centuori (Wheel and Heel) 0:00:06.95 4 William Thrane 0:00:19.02 5 Cody Nicols (Flatline Racing) 0:00:24.63 6 Kenneth Sears 0:00:24.96 7 Steven Pieniazek 0:00:25.73 8 Bartosz Wolbach (ArtMat) 0:00:41.56 9 Ryan Donohu (Advanced Cycles) 0:00:48.92

Cat. 3 Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Pharoah (Pharoah) 0:04:05.60 2 Lukasz Matysik (Art Mat) 0:00:14.03 3 Damien Wimbush 0:00:15.28 4 Bertin Isidoro 0:00:54.89 5 Thomas Thrane 0:01:10.27 6 Gregory Chin (Bici Bikes) 0:01:16.81 DNS Dillon Kircher

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christie Allebach (Generation) 0:03:39.04 2 Meredith Mansfield (Drummer) 0:00:12.91 3 Roxanne Canent (Wrench) 0:00:18.89 4 Felicia Kearsley (Windham) 0:00:19.37 5 Elixandria Porru (Mobilbici) 0:00:20.12 6 Heather Cowell (Big Bang) 0:00:59.77