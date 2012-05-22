Image 1 of 5 Aaron Gwin on his way to winning the US Pro GRT at Mountain Creek. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 5 Lauren Daney in action (Image credit: Lee Trumpmore) Image 3 of 5 The elite women's podium (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 5 Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) on her way to a win at Mountain Creek (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 5 of 5 Justin Leov races to second place. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Lauren Daney (DRD Intense Racing) won the US Pro GRT round in Mountain Creek in Vernon, New Jersey, this weekend.

Gwin qualified fastest on Saturday with a time of 2:13. Sunday's final was run in super-hot conditions and staying hydrated was the key to getting in a good run. Gwin bettered his qualifier time by three seconds to take the win in a time of 2:10 in the finals. He now leads the US Pro GRT Series.

"It was a fun weekend here in Vernon. I rode well today and I felt good," said Gwin. "It's all building towards Italy and each time I race I feel better and better." The next World Cup will be in Val di Sole, Italy in early June.

Justin Leov and Phillip Kmetz round out the top three in the men's race.

"My run was good, after having a 'near season ender' in seeding yesterday, today was all about just having a solid top to bottom run and I achieved that," said Leov. "I will continue to build next week and should be on key for Italy."

Women

In the women's race, Lauren Daney captured her professional win of the season and took over the lead of the US Pro GRT standings.

"It was a rough, but great weekend for me," said Daney. "I was still getting accustomed to my bike, and getting it set up for my riding style, then I took a big spill in practice. I was a pretty sore, so I wanted to save myself for race day."

A beaten Daney managed to start her seeding run in order to make finals on Sunday. "All I wanted to do was make it down the hill," she said. "I kept things smooth, but fast and didn't take too many risks. This seemed to be the winning ticket to take today's win! I'm pumped!"

Elinor Wesner was second ahead of Katelyn Parhiala in third.

The downhillers go to Plattekill, New York for the next round of the US Pro GRT this coming weekend.

Race note

One of the favorites, Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing), was a non-starter after injuring his ankle in a training incident. Perhaps best characterized as a serious sprain, the injury means that Mulally was best to opt out of racing until he can put his weight back on the foot, most likely next week.

"I stuffed my foot into the ground and twisted my ankle pretty bad. My foot slipped off the front of my pedal and planted onto the ground and then my pedal hit the back of my calf and caused my ankle to hyper-extend. I plan to keep the weight off it and the doctor says it should feel better in a few days. The goal is to be 100 percent ready for Val di Sole (Italy, World Cup #2), and I'm going to be as smart as I can to make sure that happens. It sucks, I didn't even crash, I just slipped a pedal following Justin. I didn't even lose speed but I just couldn't put weight on it when I got it back on the pedal."

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin 0:02:10.09 2 Justin Leov 0:00:04.29 3 Phillip Kmetz 0:00:07.97 4 Arthur Babcock 0:00:08.10 5 Gavin Vaughan 0:00:08.98 6 Nikolas Dudukovich 0:00:09.65 7 Al Ortiz 0:00:09.76 8 Logan Binggeli 0:00:10.42 9 Mat Dodd 0:00:10.80 10 Chris Higgerson 0:00:12.09 11 Leif Lorenzen 12 George Ryan 0:00:13.06 13 Brandan Bohl 14 Leland O'connor 0:00:13.08 15 Jason Scheidein 0:00:13.96 16 Geoffrey Ulmer 0:00:14.20 17 Austin Hackett Klaube 0:00:14.57 18 Logan Mulally 0:00:14.66 19 Spencer Mehr 0:00:15.00 20 Kevin Aiello 0:00:16.35 21 Dylan Conte 0:00:16.55 22 Alex Mcandrew 0:00:16.93 23 Anthony Coheki 0:00:17.42 24 Alex Couture 0:00:17.46 25 Christopher Mari 0:00:17.81 26 Kyle Kimble 0:00:18.23 27 Ryan Piper 0:00:18.90 28 Quinton Spaulding 0:00:19.49 29 Alex Moschitti 0:00:20.56 30 Kevin Green 0:00:21.09 31 Corey Mcmahon 0:00:21.14 32 Tim White 0:00:21.62 33 Burke Saunders 0:00:23.70 34 Benedict Treglia 0:00:24.44 35 Erik Hudson 0:00:30.75 36 Nicholas D'emidio 0:00:31.38

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Daney 0:02:52.25 2 Elinor Wesner 0:00:01.79 3 Katelyn Parhiala 0:00:03.21 4 Anne Galyean 0:00:07.56 5 Rebecca Gardner 0:00:08.64 6 Mary Elges 0:00:19.96 6 Amber Price 0:00:23.49 7 Stephanie Sowles 0:00:33.43

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Shaw 0:02:17.85 2 Cole Picchiottino 0:00:01.80 3 Walker Shaw 0:00:02.68 4 Alex Willie 0:00:02.93 5 Ryan Burney 0:00:06.42 6 Shane Leslie 0:00:09.53 7 Ray Syron 0:00:11.15 8 Sam Skidmore 0:00:12.61 9 Ian Turner 0:00:12.65 10 Noah Fairburn 0:00:13.42 11 Conrad Culleney 0:00:16.80 12 Jack Duffy 0:00:25.83 13 Dylan Dipentime 0:00:27.48 14 Connor Gorman 0:01:27.13 DNF Ryan Smithers DNF Jessie George

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hinlicky 0:02:22.62 2 Steven Pope 0:00:08.20 3 Matt Henderson 0:00:08.21 4 Dan Alberti 0:00:09.00 5 Willem Cooper 0:00:09.81 6 Matthew Lareau 0:00:11.44 7 Justin Brigandi 0:00:12.07 8 Billy Budd 0:00:12.80 9 Brendon Schweitzer 0:00:15.02 10 William Anderson 0:00:15.19 11 Halston Mendes 0:00:16.26 12 Juan Vazquez 0:00:16.60 13 Hunter Budd 0:00:17.11 14 John Hwang 0:00:18.54 15 Pj Mihalick 0:00:20.39 16 Peter Mcnulty 0:00:20.86 17 Daniel Siegfried 0:00:21.92 18 Andrew Slowey 0:00:22.25 19 Matt Hofherr 0:00:22.96 20 Adam Delonais 0:00:23.34 21 Dan Currier 0:00:23.83 22 Matt Rush 0:00:24.76 23 Dan Phillips 0:00:24.86 24 Matt Callahan 0:00:29.10 25 Justin Mchenry 0:00:29.18 26 Sam Centolella 0:00:29.59 27 Erik Rutherford 0:00:29.62 28 Mike Kalvsen 0:00:29.63 29 Cameron Nyguist 0:00:34.14 30 Steven Czaplicki 0:00:35.92 31 Scott Bureau 0:00:41.35 32 Eddie Mazurski 0:00:50.92 DNS Michael Barron

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Heinly 0:02:37.37 2 Jeremy Fahey 0:00:01.00 3 Jack Williams 0:00:02.71 4 Travis Fields 0:00:03.18 5 Chad Roberts 0:00:03.40 6 Jason Nixon 0:00:03.94 7 Jason Unberger 0:00:07.02 8 Casey Coull 0:00:10.84 9 Eric Allocco 0:00:13.01 10 Eric Clark 0:00:13.06 11 Colby Barth 0:00:15.93 12 Seth Salwa 0:00:19.75 13 John Rivera 0:00:22.00 14 Ivan O'connor 0:00:28.62 15 Joseph Orsini 0:00:30.37 16 Justin Breault 0:00:32.15 17 Ruben Leon 0:00:36.25 DNS Ronald Krueger DNS Hernane Alves

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Nicholson 0:02:41.75 2 John Leslie 0:00:04.14 3 Ernie Realy 0:00:04.93 4 Jerry Mailloux 0:00:06.93 5 Christopher Kring 0:00:09.02 6 Tony Pajakinas 0:00:10.56 7 George Bodycoat 0:00:14.55 8 George Ulmer 0:00:17.28 9 Scott Oberg 0:00:22.29 DNS Dane Clay DNF Julian Cabreana

Cat. 2 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Allaire 0:02:44.31 2 Kyle Missaggi 0:00:00.52 3 Austen Paris 0:00:15.96 4 Andrew Summers 0:00:18.05 5 Quinton Johnson 0:00:19.67 6 Jake Debrusk 0:00:21.32 7 Justice Kahn 0:00:37.54 8 Anthony Rearden 0:00:38.32 9 Joshua Ribeiro 0:01:01.37 10 Sawyer Alix 0:01:10.50 11 Lucas Herbert 0:01:18.29

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Larson 0:02:30.60 2 Pj Post 0:00:02.21 3 Jon Hanson 0:00:08.73 4 Nicholas Lyle 0:00:09.40 5 Gustan Zimmerman 0:00:10.00 6 Ryan Wolstenholne 0:00:14.88 7 Michael Oliver 0:00:16.54 8 Lucas Bayus 0:00:17.95 9 Johnny Riggins 0:00:17.98 10 Chris Callahan 0:00:18.12 11 Victor Valverde 0:00:18.80 12 Ian Bower 0:00:22.14 13 Nathan Ekblom 0:00:24.64 14 Marc Schneider 0:00:25.25 15 Trek Vandecar 0:00:25.58 16 Ben Oneill 0:00:30.21 17 Jonathon Lamb 0:00:30.95 18 Ben Hibbitts 0:00:34.67 19 Sam Slivinski 0:00:35.34 20 Adam Cain 0:00:45.86 21 Tim Weaver 0:00:48.99 22 David Polivy 0:00:52.82 23 Zachary Dorfman 0:01:50.00 24 Trevor Santos 0:02:20.13 25 Jon Howlette 0:02:55.03 DNF Reme Van Won DNF Corey Carpentier

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Digirolamo 0:02:47.41 2 Tomase Skiba 0:00:09.50 3 Dave Alberti 0:00:14.36 4 Ben Weaver 0:00:20.24 5 Christopher Rudzik 0:00:20.89 6 David Spory 0:00:24.15 7 David Page 0:00:25.82 8 C.K. Seiberling 0:00:29.55 9 Chris Bianco 0:00:30.49 10 Robert Portvlie 0:00:33.45 11 Adam West 0:00:36.82 12 William Downes 0:00:38.09 13 Ryan Ellis 0:00:40.74

Cat. 2 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kahn 0:02:54.44 2 Jamie Jones 0:00:00.10 3 Jay Rosenbaugh 0:00:00.62 4 Brian Hall 0:00:11.41 5 Keith Obrien 0:00:15.44 6 John Dupont 0:00:21.24 7 Cliff Mcmullan 0:00:32.84 8 Anthony Carafa 0:00:35.43 9 Todd Boucher 0:01:18.92 DNS Sean Smith

Cat. 3 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Aguirre 0:02:52.99 2 Cole Horn 0:00:10.41 3 Christian Fuentes 0:00:19.93 4 Maxwell Petkov 0:00:24.38 5 Joey Nadelen 0:02:05.91

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Cagney 0:02:54.28 2 Kyle Maxson 0:00:09.61 3 William Poehlma 0:00:11.83 4 Joe Groff 0:00:11.84 5 Justin Beaureg 0:00:16.39 6 Brandon Fischer 0:00:20.43 7 Cody Dunn 0:00:22.91 8 Tim Goodman 0:00:32.09

Cat. 3 Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Hilburn 0:03:07.35 2 Chris Winberry 0:00:00.58 3 Joseph Pharoah 0:00:03.66 4 Damien Wimbush 0:00:07.49 5 Robert Vander Veur 0:00:22.15 6 Jay Stewart 0:00:36.80

Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Kahn 0:02:49.67 2 Ben Bodycoat 0:00:06.06 3 Andrew Wegiel 0:00:12.79 4 David Kahn 0:00:29.62 5 Aiden Barna 0:02:21.16

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Cowell 0:03:23.83 2 Meredith Mansfield 0:00:16.49 3 Felicia Kearsley 0:00:22.56 4 Elixandria Porru 0:00:28.21