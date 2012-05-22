Trending

Gwin wins US Pro GRT at Mountain Creek

,

Daney races to women's victory

Aaron Gwin on his way to winning the US Pro GRT at Mountain Creek.

Aaron Gwin on his way to winning the US Pro GRT at Mountain Creek.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Lauren Daney in action

Lauren Daney in action
(Image credit: Lee Trumpmore)
The elite women's podium

The elite women's podium
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) on her way to a win at Mountain Creek

Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) on her way to a win at Mountain Creek
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Justin Leov races to second place.

Justin Leov races to second place.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Lauren Daney (DRD Intense Racing) won the US Pro GRT round in Mountain Creek in Vernon, New Jersey, this weekend.

Gwin qualified fastest on Saturday with a time of 2:13. Sunday's final was run in super-hot conditions and staying hydrated was the key to getting in a good run. Gwin bettered his qualifier time by three seconds to take the win in a time of 2:10 in the finals. He now leads the US Pro GRT Series.

"It was a fun weekend here in Vernon. I rode well today and I felt good," said Gwin. "It's all building towards Italy and each time I race I feel better and better." The next World Cup will be in Val di Sole, Italy in early June.

Justin Leov and Phillip Kmetz round out the top three in the men's race.

"My run was good, after having a 'near season ender' in seeding yesterday, today was all about just having a solid top to bottom run and I achieved that," said Leov. "I will continue to build next week and should be on key for Italy."

Women

In the women's race, Lauren Daney captured her professional win of the season and took over the lead of the US Pro GRT standings.

"It was a rough, but great weekend for me," said Daney. "I was still getting accustomed to my bike, and getting it set up for my riding style, then I took a big spill in practice. I was a pretty sore, so I wanted to save myself for race day."

A beaten Daney managed to start her seeding run in order to make finals on Sunday. "All I wanted to do was make it down the hill," she said. "I kept things smooth, but fast and didn't take too many risks. This seemed to be the winning ticket to take today's win! I'm pumped!"

Elinor Wesner was second ahead of Katelyn Parhiala in third.

The downhillers go to Plattekill, New York for the next round of the US Pro GRT this coming weekend.

Race note

One of the favorites, Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing), was a non-starter after injuring his ankle in a training incident. Perhaps best characterized as a serious sprain, the injury means that Mulally was best to opt out of racing until he can put his weight back on the foot, most likely next week.

"I stuffed my foot into the ground and twisted my ankle pretty bad. My foot slipped off the front of my pedal and planted onto the ground and then my pedal hit the back of my calf and caused my ankle to hyper-extend. I plan to keep the weight off it and the doctor says it should feel better in a few days. The goal is to be 100 percent ready for Val di Sole (Italy, World Cup #2), and I'm going to be as smart as I can to make sure that happens. It sucks, I didn't even crash, I just slipped a pedal following Justin. I didn't even lose speed but I just couldn't put weight on it when I got it back on the pedal."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin0:02:10.09
2Justin Leov0:00:04.29
3Phillip Kmetz0:00:07.97
4Arthur Babcock0:00:08.10
5Gavin Vaughan0:00:08.98
6Nikolas Dudukovich0:00:09.65
7Al Ortiz0:00:09.76
8Logan Binggeli0:00:10.42
9Mat Dodd0:00:10.80
10Chris Higgerson0:00:12.09
11Leif Lorenzen
12George Ryan0:00:13.06
13Brandan Bohl
14Leland O'connor0:00:13.08
15Jason Scheidein0:00:13.96
16Geoffrey Ulmer0:00:14.20
17Austin Hackett Klaube0:00:14.57
18Logan Mulally0:00:14.66
19Spencer Mehr0:00:15.00
20Kevin Aiello0:00:16.35
21Dylan Conte0:00:16.55
22Alex Mcandrew0:00:16.93
23Anthony Coheki0:00:17.42
24Alex Couture0:00:17.46
25Christopher Mari0:00:17.81
26Kyle Kimble0:00:18.23
27Ryan Piper0:00:18.90
28Quinton Spaulding0:00:19.49
29Alex Moschitti0:00:20.56
30Kevin Green0:00:21.09
31Corey Mcmahon0:00:21.14
32Tim White0:00:21.62
33Burke Saunders0:00:23.70
34Benedict Treglia0:00:24.44
35Erik Hudson0:00:30.75
36Nicholas D'emidio0:00:31.38

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Daney0:02:52.25
2Elinor Wesner0:00:01.79
3Katelyn Parhiala0:00:03.21
4Anne Galyean0:00:07.56
5Rebecca Gardner0:00:08.64
6Mary Elges0:00:19.96
6Amber Price0:00:23.49
7Stephanie Sowles0:00:33.43

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Shaw0:02:17.85
2Cole Picchiottino0:00:01.80
3Walker Shaw0:00:02.68
4Alex Willie0:00:02.93
5Ryan Burney0:00:06.42
6Shane Leslie0:00:09.53
7Ray Syron0:00:11.15
8Sam Skidmore0:00:12.61
9Ian Turner0:00:12.65
10Noah Fairburn0:00:13.42
11Conrad Culleney0:00:16.80
12Jack Duffy0:00:25.83
13Dylan Dipentime0:00:27.48
14Connor Gorman0:01:27.13
DNFRyan Smithers
DNFJessie George

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Hinlicky0:02:22.62
2Steven Pope0:00:08.20
3Matt Henderson0:00:08.21
4Dan Alberti0:00:09.00
5Willem Cooper0:00:09.81
6Matthew Lareau0:00:11.44
7Justin Brigandi0:00:12.07
8Billy Budd0:00:12.80
9Brendon Schweitzer0:00:15.02
10William Anderson0:00:15.19
11Halston Mendes0:00:16.26
12Juan Vazquez0:00:16.60
13Hunter Budd0:00:17.11
14John Hwang0:00:18.54
15Pj Mihalick0:00:20.39
16Peter Mcnulty0:00:20.86
17Daniel Siegfried0:00:21.92
18Andrew Slowey0:00:22.25
19Matt Hofherr0:00:22.96
20Adam Delonais0:00:23.34
21Dan Currier0:00:23.83
22Matt Rush0:00:24.76
23Dan Phillips0:00:24.86
24Matt Callahan0:00:29.10
25Justin Mchenry0:00:29.18
26Sam Centolella0:00:29.59
27Erik Rutherford0:00:29.62
28Mike Kalvsen0:00:29.63
29Cameron Nyguist0:00:34.14
30Steven Czaplicki0:00:35.92
31Scott Bureau0:00:41.35
32Eddie Mazurski0:00:50.92
DNSMichael Barron

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fred Heinly0:02:37.37
2Jeremy Fahey0:00:01.00
3Jack Williams0:00:02.71
4Travis Fields0:00:03.18
5Chad Roberts0:00:03.40
6Jason Nixon0:00:03.94
7Jason Unberger0:00:07.02
8Casey Coull0:00:10.84
9Eric Allocco0:00:13.01
10Eric Clark0:00:13.06
11Colby Barth0:00:15.93
12Seth Salwa0:00:19.75
13John Rivera0:00:22.00
14Ivan O'connor0:00:28.62
15Joseph Orsini0:00:30.37
16Justin Breault0:00:32.15
17Ruben Leon0:00:36.25
DNSRonald Krueger
DNSHernane Alves

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Nicholson0:02:41.75
2John Leslie0:00:04.14
3Ernie Realy0:00:04.93
4Jerry Mailloux0:00:06.93
5Christopher Kring0:00:09.02
6Tony Pajakinas0:00:10.56
7George Bodycoat0:00:14.55
8George Ulmer0:00:17.28
9Scott Oberg0:00:22.29
DNSDane Clay
DNFJulian Cabreana

Cat. 2 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Allaire0:02:44.31
2Kyle Missaggi0:00:00.52
3Austen Paris0:00:15.96
4Andrew Summers0:00:18.05
5Quinton Johnson0:00:19.67
6Jake Debrusk0:00:21.32
7Justice Kahn0:00:37.54
8Anthony Rearden0:00:38.32
9Joshua Ribeiro0:01:01.37
10Sawyer Alix0:01:10.50
11Lucas Herbert0:01:18.29

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Larson0:02:30.60
2Pj Post0:00:02.21
3Jon Hanson0:00:08.73
4Nicholas Lyle0:00:09.40
5Gustan Zimmerman0:00:10.00
6Ryan Wolstenholne0:00:14.88
7Michael Oliver0:00:16.54
8Lucas Bayus0:00:17.95
9Johnny Riggins0:00:17.98
10Chris Callahan0:00:18.12
11Victor Valverde0:00:18.80
12Ian Bower0:00:22.14
13Nathan Ekblom0:00:24.64
14Marc Schneider0:00:25.25
15Trek Vandecar0:00:25.58
16Ben Oneill0:00:30.21
17Jonathon Lamb0:00:30.95
18Ben Hibbitts0:00:34.67
19Sam Slivinski0:00:35.34
20Adam Cain0:00:45.86
21Tim Weaver0:00:48.99
22David Polivy0:00:52.82
23Zachary Dorfman0:01:50.00
24Trevor Santos0:02:20.13
25Jon Howlette0:02:55.03
DNFReme Van Won
DNFCorey Carpentier

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Digirolamo0:02:47.41
2Tomase Skiba0:00:09.50
3Dave Alberti0:00:14.36
4Ben Weaver0:00:20.24
5Christopher Rudzik0:00:20.89
6David Spory0:00:24.15
7David Page0:00:25.82
8C.K. Seiberling0:00:29.55
9Chris Bianco0:00:30.49
10Robert Portvlie0:00:33.45
11Adam West0:00:36.82
12William Downes0:00:38.09
13Ryan Ellis0:00:40.74

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kahn0:02:54.44
2Jamie Jones0:00:00.10
3Jay Rosenbaugh0:00:00.62
4Brian Hall0:00:11.41
5Keith Obrien0:00:15.44
6John Dupont0:00:21.24
7Cliff Mcmullan0:00:32.84
8Anthony Carafa0:00:35.43
9Todd Boucher0:01:18.92
DNSSean Smith

Cat. 3 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Aguirre0:02:52.99
2Cole Horn0:00:10.41
3Christian Fuentes0:00:19.93
4Maxwell Petkov0:00:24.38
5Joey Nadelen0:02:05.91

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Cagney0:02:54.28
2Kyle Maxson0:00:09.61
3William Poehlma0:00:11.83
4Joe Groff0:00:11.84
5Justin Beaureg0:00:16.39
6Brandon Fischer0:00:20.43
7Cody Dunn0:00:22.91
8Tim Goodman0:00:32.09

Cat. 3 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Hilburn0:03:07.35
2Chris Winberry0:00:00.58
3Joseph Pharoah0:00:03.66
4Damien Wimbush0:00:07.49
5Robert Vander Veur0:00:22.15
6Jay Stewart0:00:36.80

Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Kahn0:02:49.67
2Ben Bodycoat0:00:06.06
3Andrew Wegiel0:00:12.79
4David Kahn0:00:29.62
5Aiden Barna0:02:21.16

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Cowell0:03:23.83
2Meredith Mansfield0:00:16.49
3Felicia Kearsley0:00:22.56
4Elixandria Porru0:00:28.21

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caitlyn Franciscovich0:03:28.66
2Elizabeth Jones0:00:26.06
3Jannel Santos0:01:20.04
4Alyssa Gough0:01:29.58
5Denise Gallo0:10:49.65

 

