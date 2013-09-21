Gutierrez, Erviti extend contracts with Movistar

Image 1 of 2 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) on the front, closely marked by Vuelta leader Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Spanish Movistar squad had already renewed the contracts of Pablo Lastras, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Beñat Intxausti, Ruben Plaza and the Herrada brothers prior to the start of the Vuelta a España, and today the WorldTour team announced the contract extensions of a pair of domestiques: Imanol Erviti and Iván Gutiérrez.

Both were crucial for team leader Alejandro Valverde's third place general classification result at the Vuelta a España and were part of the squad's roster for the last three editions of the Tour de France.

Erviti, 29, signed for two years with Movistar and 2014 will mark his 10th season in the professional peloton. He's a veteran of 14 Grand Tours and has two Vuelta stage wins (2008, 2010) in his palmares.

Gutiérrez, 34, signed a one-year contract with Movistar and will return in 2014 for his 15th professional season. Gutiérrez is a three-time Spanish time trial champion (2004, 2005, 2007) and has one Spanish road championship (2010) in his palmares. The Spaniard has twice won the general classification of the Eneco Tour (2007-2008) and in 1999 Gutiérrez won the U23 time trial world championship.