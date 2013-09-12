Movistar sign 20-year-old German Jasha Sütterlin

Image 1 of 4 The Thüringer Energie Team (from left): Christian Bach, Florian Frohn, Daniel Schueler, Philip Patzer, Matthias Hahn, Sven Hippel, Sebastian Schwager (German U-23 champion), Tony Martin, Marcel Barth, Sascha Damrow, Nico Graf, Karsten Heß, Gert Seifert, Patrick Gretsch, Björn Gollhardt (Image credit: Torsten Holz) Image 2 of 4 The Thüringer Energie Team (from left): (Image credit: Torsten Holz) Image 3 of 4 The Movistar team worked hard to set up Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Team Movistar time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Movistar has signed 20-year-old German talent, Jasha Sütterlin, on a one-year contract for the 2014 season. Sütterlin, who has ridden for the UCI Continental Thuringer Energie Team for the last three years, makes his step up to the WorldTour on the back of impressive results over the last two seasons.

The Thuringer Energie Team has previously helped cultivate the talents of John Degonkolb and Marcel Kittel, and with a fast finish part of his repertoire, Sütterlin will look to match these reputations. With two consecutive national U23 titles, an overall title at the Tour of Berlin in 2011, and prologue and sprint victories at the recent Giro della Valle d'Aosta, Sütterlin certainly has the potential.

Sütterlin is understandably excited with his new team as he begins to prepare for the World U23 Time Trial Championships.

"There were several offers, but Movistar has been reported as the first and it was my first choice," Sütterlin told radsport-news.com. "That to me is a very big deal. I'll probably only really realize it when I slip on my jersey for the first time."

Once the World Championships conclude, Sütterlin will change his focus to learning Spanish, something that will serve him well at his new team.

"I'm starting from scratch, but I have been cramming. I'll probably spend some time in Spain so that I can learn the language even better."

