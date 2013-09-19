Transfers: Devenyns to Argos, G. Izagirre and Malori to Movistar

Image 1 of 3 Andriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) took hold of the leader's jersey after victory in the time trial (Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de) Image 2 of 3 Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) did not have the match for Voeckler (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Gorka Izagirre showed off his versatility in the stage four breakaway. (Image credit: AFP)

Transfers and signings for 2014 and beyond continue. Dries Devenyns is going to Argos-Shimano, Petr Vakoc to Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Gorka Izagirre and Adriano Malori to Movistar.

Devenyns, 30, has signed with Argos-Shimano for one year. He had been with Omega Pharma-QuickStep for the last five years.

“We see Dries as an all-round player and a great addition to several different facets of our team,” said Iwan Spekenbrink, General Manager. “He is a rider who can play an important role for our leaders but can also be captain on his own, as he has proved already in a variety of races, including cobbled races, Ardennes races and stage races.”

“In the conversations I had with the team it felt really good,” said Devenyns. “The values of the team are close to my own and how I see the future of cycling. I was impressed by the team this season; you saw it growing as a collective, and that is something I want to be part of. The team is still progressing year by year and I am looking forward to bringing some experience to the table and working with many of their young talents. But in terms of my own development as a rider I think I can also learn from the structure they have built around the riders.”

Omega Pharma-QuickStep promotes Vakoc

Czech rider Vakoc, 21, joins Omega Pharma-QuickStep for two years from the Continental Team ETIXX-iHNed. He can already boast of 12 career victories, including the overall title in the 2012 Tour of Slovakia.

"Petr is now the second rider we have signed from our satellite team," Omega Pharma-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere said. "I am happy with this signing as this is more proof of our commitment to developing the future of professional cycling through investment in young riders. Petr has shown promise and we think his talent can fit well with the experienced riders on OPQS."

"When I got the chance to ride for ETIXX-iHNed team a year ago, I was hoping that I can one day ride for Omega Pharma - Quick-step," Vakoc said. "But I did not even dream that it can happen already this year.”

Malori signs for Movistar

Movistar has taken on two young but experienced riders, both signing for two years.

Izagirre, 25, has been with Euskaltel-Euskadi since 2010. This year he was seventh in the Tour Down Under, and has already ridden the Tour de France three times. He won the Clasica de Oridizia in 2010 and 2012.

Malori, also 25, is a time trial specialist, who had been with Lampre since 2010. This year he won the time trial at the Bayern Rundfahrt, on his way to the overall title, and also won the time trial at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali.